KL Rahul Leaves Punjab Teammates Teary-eyed In Dream11 IPL 2020 Farewell Speech: Watch

The KL Rahul-led Punjab side ended their Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign by finishing sixth on the points table. Their uneven crusade was divided into two halves as they registered a solitary win in their first seven matches but came back strongly to win five of their next seven on the trot. However, their late resurgence was not enough to guarantee them a spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab skipper KL Rahul gives powerful farewell speech

The high-flying Punjab unit lost their final league game to Chennai on November 1. The match was a must-win one for the KL Rahul-led side in order to qualify for the next stage of the tournament. On Saturday, November 7, the Punjab franchise shared a two-minute video of their players in the dressing room where captain Rahul can be seen giving a motivational and emotional farewell speech to his players.

In the video, KL Rahul acknowledged that the season was a “difficult and tough” year for them, before describing the same as the very “nature of the IPL”. He thanked his team for being supportive of him and expressed his confidence that they will “come back stronger next year”. KL Rahul’s speech even saw Punjab’s New Zealand import Jimmy Neesham teary-eyed before veteran opener Chris Gayle took over.

Much like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle also had some strong words for his teammates. The T20 barbarian, in an emotional state, said that while the season had a “sad ending” for him, the case should not be the same for others. Being one of the most senior members of the side, Gayle urged the youngsters to “learn about life” through the IPL.

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle deliver farewell speeches to teammates, watch video

KL Rahul all set to remain at the top of Dream11 IPL top run getters list

Despite featuring in fewer matches in comparison to the teams that featured in the playoffs, KL Rahul continues his reign at the top of the Dream11 IPL top run getters list. In 14 matches, he racked up 670 runs at an average of 55.83 fuelled by five half-centuries and a massive match-winning ton against Bangalore. However, he will lose the top spot if Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan manages to score at least 68 runs against Mumbai in the impending final.

Image source: IPLT20.com

