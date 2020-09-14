SUS Vs ESS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live

Sussex Sharks (SUS) are all set to take on Essex Eagles (ESS) in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 this week. The match between the two teams will be played at the County Ground in Hove on Monday, September 14 at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our SUS vs ESS match prediction, SUS vs ESS Dream11 team and the probable SUS vs ESS playing 11.

SUS vs ESS live: SUS vs ESS DReam11 prediction and preview

Sussex are currently the in-form team in the South Group as they sit top of the points table after 4 wins from 6 matches. They come into this match after beating Kent in their previous encounter and will look to carry on their winning momentum. Skipper Luke Wright will hold the key to provide a strong start at the top, while Delray Rawlins, who scored a fine half-century in the previous match will once again look to score runs.

On the other hand, Essex are rooted at the bottom of the table and are yet to register a win in the tournament after playing 6 matches. Chances of advancing to the knockout stages look bleak for Essex, however, they will look to end their season by winning all their matches and hope for other results to go in their favour to qualify.

SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SUS vs ESS Dream11 team

SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SUS vs ESS Dream11 team: SUS squad

Luke Wright(c), Calum MacLeod, Delray Rawlins, Ravi Bopara, David Wiese, Ben Brown(w), Ollie Robinson, George Garton, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Will Beer, Aaron Thomason, Stuart Meaker, Jack Carson

SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SUS vs ESS Dream11 team: ESS squad

Cameron Delport, Adam Wheater(w), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer(c), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Jack Plom, Aaron Beard, Aron Nijjar, Samuel Cook, Tom Westley, Varun Chopra, Matthew Quinn, James Porter, Shane Snater, Ben Allison

SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction: SUS vs ESS top picks

Luke Wright

Delray Rawlins

Cameron Delport

Ryan ten Doeschate

SUS vs ESS Dream11 team

SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction

As per our SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction, SUS will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SUS vs ESS Dream11 prediction, SUS vs ESS top picks and SUS vs ESS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SUS vs ESS match prediction and SUS vs ESS Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Sussex Cricket Twitter