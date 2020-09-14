Virat Kohli 'leads From The Front', RCB Has 'different Feel' This Year: AB De Villiers

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, South African batting superstar AB de Villiers spoke about some aspects of his side in the tournament. The 36-year-old is all set to reprise his role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), thus marking his 10th straight seasonal outing for the franchise. During a recent interactive session, AB de Villiers spoke about the current mood in the RCB camp and praised his skipper Virat Kohli for always “leading from the front”.

IPL 2020: RCB veteran AB de Villiers praises skipper Virat Kohli

RCB players set foot in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August itself and began their training sessions a week later, i.e. after adhering to the quarantine norms imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In the interview, AB de Villiers said that the team has been working hard in the nets and they have maintained a “really good work ethic”. The seasoned RCB campaigner also added that everyone in the team has been bought into this “hardworking environment” and a lot of credit for the same goes to Virat Kohli.

AB de Villiers further praised Virat Kohli by saying that the Indian batting legend always leads by example and sets some high standards for himself and for the team. He also claimed that it is easy for any side to follow such work ethic when their skipper himself is leading from the front. The former South African captain said that he is excited to see the “final product” of the hard work RCB has put for the much-awaited IPL 2020 season.

Additionally, AB de Villiers also spoke about RCB’s aspects for the tournament, although slightly disagreeing with Kohli that this is is the most balanced RCB team since 2016. De Villiers believes that his side has a different and a fresh feeling this time around and he is excited to look at all potential playing combinations. He added that this year, the RCB team has a backup for every player and a good pool to find the best playing XI for the tournament.

IPL 2020: AB de Villiers talks about RCB’s preparations

Mr. 360 AB de Villiers talks about the return of cricket, the mood in the camp and all things RCB ahead of the Dream 11 IPL. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/geYx36aeIy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 14, 2020

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers in RCB squad for IPL 2020

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn and Adam Zampa.

RCB’s schedule for IPL 2020

While the IPL 2020 is scheduled to commence on September 19, the RCB will open their campaign on September 21 with a match against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Their first three fixtures will all be conducted in Dubai. On November 2, Virat Kohli and co. will cap-off their first-round of matches with a clash against Delhi Capitals.

Image source: IPLT20.COM