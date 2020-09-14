Vitality T20 Blast HAM Vs KET Live Streaming In India, Pitch & Weather Report, Prediction

Hampshire Cricket Club (HAM) is all set to take on Kent Cricket Club (KET) in the Vitality T20 Blast this week. The match between both these teams will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The HAM vs KET live streaming is slated to begin at 6:30 pm IST on Monday, September 14. Here's all the details about the English T20 Blast live in India and where to catch the HAM vs KET live scores.

Also Read: Jofra Archer Emulates Stuart Broad For Cracking David Warner Code 7 Times In 10 Matches

Vitality T20 Blast: HAM vs KET preview

Both the teams have lost their previous match and would look to bounce back and get their season back on track. While Kent lost to table-toppers Sussex by 8 wickets, Hampshire lost to Middlesex by 19 runs. This will be crucial for both the teams as it will help them climb up the points table. Hampshire go into the fixture with an unchanged squad that took on Middlesex at Lord's on Saturday. Hampshire go in as favourites with James Vince and Shaheen Shah Afridi being the key to their fortunes.

A @VitalityBlast victory is up for grabs! 🙌



We're taking 1⃣5⃣ players back to @TheAgeasBowl, ready to take on @KentCricket 💪



📝 Read the full match preview ⬇️ — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) September 13, 2020

Also Read: RCB Goes International In Branding, Signs Up Renault F1 Sponsor DP World As Partner

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: HAM vs KET live streaming details and

English T20 Blast live in India

Coming to the HAM vs KET live streaming details, the English T20 Blast live in India will not be available to fans on TV but they can enjoy Vitality T20 Blast live streaming on the website of both the teams as well as their YouTube channels. Coming to the HAM vs KET live scores, fans can get complete details on the websites of the respective teams and at the England and Wales Cricket Board website. Fans can also enjoy the match via the social media pages of both teams and the Vitality Blast.

Also Read: India's 2020 Tour Of Australia In Jeopardy After CA Rejects Broadcast Partner's Demands?

HAM vs KET live streaming: Pitch and weather report of the Vitality T20 Blast match

Coming to the weather for the HAM vs KET Vitality T20 Blast match, the skies will be clear and there will be no rain interruptions during the match. Coming to the pitch at the Rose Bowl, the 22-yard strip will be favourable for batsmen to bat on along with the lightning-quick outfield and short boundaries. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Teams Designated Special Emojis In 7 Different Languages By Twitter This Season

HAM vs KET live streaming: Squads for the HAM vs KET Vitality T20 Blast match

HAM vs KET live streaming: HAM Squad

Tom Alsop, James Vince (C), Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (WK), Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Shaheen Afridi, Calvin Harrison, Bradley Wheal, Felix Organ, Ajeet Dale.

HAM vs KET live streaming: KET Squad

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox (WK), Grant Stewart, Calum Haggett, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Harry Podmore, Matt Milnes, Marcus ORiordan, Oliver Robinson.

Image source: Kent Cricket / Twitter