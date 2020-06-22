Sushant Singh Rajput Bats Left-handed In Style To Fulfill 'one Of His 50 Dreams': Watch

Bollywood actor and MS Dhoni movie star Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai last Sunday, after the 34-year-old committed suicide. The Sushant Singh Rajput death story created shock waves around the country, with many celebrities and sporting icons paying tribute to the late actor. While the cause of Sushant Singh Rajput suicide is yet to be ascertained, it has kickstarted a mental health conversation in India. The late actor was last seen in Netflix's 2019 film Drive.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: MS Dhoni Fans Remember Reel-life Avatar With Favourite Moments

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Playing a cricket match left-handed was one of the late actor's dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput wished to complete a list of 50 dreams before his death and one of them included playing a cricket match as a left-handed player. The Pavitra Rishta star traditionally is a right-handed cricketer, famously witnessed in the MS Dhoni movie. His dream of playing left-handed was fulfilled last year and the Chhichhore star took to Twitter after ticking one off his bucket list.

In a short video uploaded by Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor can be seen bowling and batting with his left-hand. Admirably, the Kai Po Che actor performed both roles with such ease, that one could believe that he naturally is a left-handed cricketer.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: How The Actor's Dhoni Masterclass Elevated Indian Sports Films

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Sachin Tendulkar mourns the loss of 'talented' actor

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was one of the many Indian sporting icons who took to Twitter to expresses their profound sadness on the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide news. The 'Master Blaster' said that he was shocked and sad to hear about the Sushant Singh Rajput death news and offered his condolences to the grieving family. Tendulkar added that the 34-year-old was a young and talented actor and prayed for the deceased actor's soul.

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Actor's Kai Po Che Impact That Made Sports Films Viable Again

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sushant Singh Rajput career

Sushant SIngh Rajput first shot to fame after his portrayal in the Ekta Kapoor-produced Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. Rajput then switched to Bollywood and bagged his debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che, an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's Three Mistakes of My Life. Sushant then bagged roles in Shudh Desi Romance and the critically acclaimed Detective Byomkesh Bakhsy while played a cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's PK. Sushant Singh Rajput then became a household name after his portrayal of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, in his biopic. The actor again teamed with Abhishek Kapoor for Kedarnath and delivered another blockbuster in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Sporting Messages In Last Big Screen Film Chhichhore

(Image Credit: Sushant Singh Rajput Twitter)