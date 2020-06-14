Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Shikhar Dhawan Mourns Demise; Extends Condolence

Reacting to the shocking death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan extended condolence and prayers to the family. The 34-year old Bollywood actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra, confirmed by Mumbai police.

Taking to Twitter, Dhawan asserted to be in disbelief and prayed for the late actor's family.

So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2020

The Mumbai Police have confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. Sushant's demise came as a shock to many as this is the fourth death of a famous personality from the Hindi film industry in the last two months after Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away due to cancer and Wajid Khan from the Sajid-Wajid duo succumbed to the prolonged illness.

Cricketers mourn Sushant's demise

Plz tell me this is a fake news.. Cant believe Sushant Rajput is no more..Condolence to the family🙏🙏 Very sad #ripsushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/wjCK77aq3t — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi’s biopic. We’ve lost a handsome, ever smiling actor.

Om Shanti! https://t.co/PF2WSP5262 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

