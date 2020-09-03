Vitality T20 Blast SUS Vs KET Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The upcoming South Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Sussex (SUS) and KENT (KET). The SUS vs KET match will be played at the County Cricket Ground, Hove. The Vitality T20 Blast fixture is scheduled for Thursday, September 3 and will start at 6:30 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitaly T20 Blast preview

The two South Group teams will have a point to prove as they square off against each other. With both the teams positioned at the top of the table, the contest promises to be a thrilling one for the fans. While Sussex are the table toppers of their group with 5 points in 3 matches. Kent too are just trailing by 1 point as they stand at 4 points in 3 matches. Kent can sit right at the top of the group's points table if they can manage to score a victory in this game of Vitality T20 Blast. Both the teams have superstar T20 players from England, making it a highly anticipated contest.

ALSO READ | Mohammad Rizwan 'good Keeper In International Cricket Seen After A Long Time': Kiran More

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

Both Sussex and Kent are yet to face a single defeat in the tournament. With 2 wins in 3 matches and an abandoned game, Sussex look to be a formidable force in the South Group. Whereas Kent is neck-to-neck with 1 win, 1 tie and a rained-out match in the Vitality T20 Blast.

SUS vs KET live scores: Pitch and weather report

The average batting score in the first innings on the County Ground's wicket is 168 runs. It indicates that the pitch will assist the batsman. Accoring to Accuweather, there are chances of the match getting interrupted by rain. Both the teams will hope to play an uninterrupted game in a pursuit to secure their place at the top of the points table. The captain winning the toss might opt to bowl first.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar Boasts Of Pakistani People Wanting Him To Become Next Chief Selector

SUS vs KET live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch SUS vs KET live streaming by following the match centre on ECB's website. The Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For SUS vs KET live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Sussex, Kent, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM local time (6.30 PM IST).

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Introduces Unique Contact Tracing Electronic Badges For All Bio-bubble Members?

SUS vs KET live streaming: Probable playing XI

Sussex: Philip Salt, Ben Brown, David Wiese, Laurie Evans, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Delray Rawlins, Mitchell Claydon, Jack Carson, Tymal Mills, Chris Jordan

Kent: Joe Denly, Heino Kuhn, Harry Podmore, Sam Billings, Fred Klaassen, Zak Crawley, Darren Stevens, Drummond, Imran Qayyum, Hamidullah Qadri, Tim Groenewald, Daniel Bell.

ALSO READ | James Pattinson Replaces Lasith Malinga For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2020

Image Source: Kent Cricket Instagram