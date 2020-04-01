The Debate
Sydney 2008 Test Highlights Video Makes Indian Fans Mock Cricket Australia On Twitter

Cricket News

Cricket Australia recently took to Twitter and uploaded footage of the last over from the controversy-filled Sydney 2008 Test between Australia and India.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sydney 2008

To this day, the Sydney 2008 Test match between Australia and India is remembered by a large group of cricket lovers around the world for all the wrong reasons. The Test match was marred by several questionable umpiring decisions and a ‘Monkeygate’ scandal involving Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds. Late on Day 5, the closely fought Test went in Australia’s favour as the then World's No.1 Test side extended their winning run to 16 matches.

Sydney 2008: Cricket Australia relives Monkeygate Test on Twitter

Cricket Australia recently took to Twitter and uploaded the final over of the Sydney 2008 Test match. The upload did not seem to have gone down well with the Indian fans as several users on Twitter mocked Cricket Australia for the same. Apart from the umpiring howlers and Monkeygate incident, the match was also seemingly tarnished with the behaviour of some of the Australian players. The Sydney 2008 Test saw several Australian batsmen like Andrew Symonds, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke standing their ground and refusing to walk after edging the ball behind the stumps. While the home side won the Test match by 122 runs, the integrity of the Australian team was questioned at the time by many former cricketers, cricketing experts and members of the press.

Sydney 2008: Fans mock Cricket Australia for Monkeygate Test on Twitter

Sydney 2008: What exactly happened in the game?

Trailing 0-1 in the four-match series, Sachin Tendulkar scored a remarkable 154* to help India gain a sizeable first-innings lead in spite of an Andrew Symonds lifeline-filled knock of 162*. Riding on Michael Hussey’s 145* in the second innings, Australia then set India a stiff target of 333. In response, India were bowled out for 210 with just minutes left in the close of play. According to many leading sports publications, as many as 8 umpiring decisions went against the Indian team throughout the match.

Image credits: Cricket Australia Twitter

First Published:
COMMENT
