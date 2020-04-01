Sydney 2008 Test Highlights Video Makes Indian Fans Mock Cricket Australia On Twitter

To this day, the Sydney 2008 Test match between Australia and India is remembered by a large group of cricket lovers around the world for all the wrong reasons. The Test match was marred by several questionable umpiring decisions and a ‘Monkeygate’ scandal involving Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds. Late on Day 5, the closely fought Test went in Australia’s favour as the then World's No.1 Test side extended their winning run to 16 matches.

Sydney 2008: Cricket Australia relives Monkeygate Test on Twitter

Cricket Australia recently took to Twitter and uploaded the final over of the Sydney 2008 Test match. The upload did not seem to have gone down well with the Indian fans as several users on Twitter mocked Cricket Australia for the same. Apart from the umpiring howlers and Monkeygate incident, the match was also seemingly tarnished with the behaviour of some of the Australian players. The Sydney 2008 Test saw several Australian batsmen like Andrew Symonds, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke standing their ground and refusing to walk after edging the ball behind the stumps. While the home side won the Test match by 122 runs, the integrity of the Australian team was questioned at the time by many former cricketers, cricketing experts and members of the press.

Remember when Ricky Ponting threw Michael Clarke the ball with three wickets remaining against India at the SCG...



Highlights from the 2008 Sydney Test is airing on @FOXSportsAUS Ch 507 today 📺 pic.twitter.com/iAvtWo4AK1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 1, 2020

Sydney 2008: Fans mock Cricket Australia for Monkeygate Test on Twitter

only reason india were 7 down is because the umpires were absolutely disgraceful and “there was only one team on the field playing in the spirit of the game” — Souvik Saha (@BongBandhu) April 1, 2020

Monkey Gate Scandal And Worst Umpiring Decisions By Steve Bucknor Made Australia Win The Sydney Test And Go 2 -0 Up... Ricky Pointing Also Made One Decision Convince Umpire That Was Of A Catch And Dram Unfolded In SCG — SREE RANGA (@Life2ShortEnjoy) April 1, 2020

Whenever I used to feel bad for the Aussies getting hammered series after series post #Sandpapergate, I watch the highlights of this test match . Cant run away from Karma ! — rigil.shankar (@rigils) April 1, 2020

Sydney 2008: What exactly happened in the game?

Trailing 0-1 in the four-match series, Sachin Tendulkar scored a remarkable 154* to help India gain a sizeable first-innings lead in spite of an Andrew Symonds lifeline-filled knock of 162*. Riding on Michael Hussey’s 145* in the second innings, Australia then set India a stiff target of 333. In response, India were bowled out for 210 with just minutes left in the close of play. According to many leading sports publications, as many as 8 umpiring decisions went against the Indian team throughout the match.

Image credits: Cricket Australia Twitter