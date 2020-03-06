Harbhajan Singh Picks 'bunny' Ricky Ponting As Captain Of His All-time Test XI

Former Team India Test bowler Harbhajan Singh recently talked to an online cricket portal about his all-time favourite team in Test cricket and listed out 11 players who, on their day, could beat even the biggest teams in the world. The captain of Singh's team was surprisingly Ricky Ponting as the off-spinner felt that the leadership skills that Ponting exhibited were almost unparalleled. It is also intriguing to note that Ponting and Singh shared the dressing room for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2013 years after being fierce rivals in international cricket. It could also be observed that Singh's team was full of leaders and the current CSK team 2020 bowler mentioned how these players inspired and taught him the tricks of the cricket trade.

Harbhajan Singh's all-time Test Playing XI

Virender Sehwag Matthew Hayden Rahul Dravid Sachin Tendulkar Jacques Kallis Ricky Ponting (captain) Kumar Sangakkara (wicket-keeper) Shaun Pollock Shane Warne Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath

A trend that could be observed in Singh's list was that the Indian spinner leaned towards taking multi-faceted players in his dream team. For the wicketkeeping role, Bhajji also considered Adam Gilchrist but felt that Sangakkara's record outshined the legendary Australian. Singh also credited Jacques Kallis as being the greatest all-rounder of all-time for being like Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan in one for South Africa.

IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh and Ricky Ponting to make a return

Harbhajan Singh may have not played international cricket for a while but the off-spinner remains to be a vital part of the Chennai Super Kings and will join the team in IPL 2020. The CSK team 2020 will continue to be led by MS Dhoni, who just landed in Chennai a few days ago to begin training for the upcoming tournament. The team will mostly remain the same for IPL 2020 and their two big purchases at the auctions were English all-rounder Sam Curran and World Cup-winning leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. Ricky Ponting will also be returning to India as he resumes his role as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals team 2020.

