Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 AND Vs DEL Live Stream, Pitch Report, Mumbai Weather Update

Andhra Pradesh will take on Delhi in Elite E Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Wednesday, January 13 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The AND vs DEL live streaming will commence at 12:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here are the AND vs DEL live streaming info, AND vs DEL live scores details, how to watch AND vs DEL live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

ALSO READ | Tim Paine defends Steve Smith amidst 'cheating' claims, says batsman was 'shadow batting'

AND vs DEL live match preview

The two sides had a distinct start to their tournament. While Andhra were crushed by Haryana by six wickets, Delhi registered a comprehensive 72-run victory over Mumbai. Delhi looks a formidable side with some big names within their ranks. They certainly start as favourites to win the contest. On the other hand, Andhra's batting let them down in their first game. Their batsmen will need to step up to the occasion if they are to have any chance of beating a daunting Delhi side. Both sides are filled with some talented players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

ALSO READ | Tim Paine publicly apologises for sledging R Ashwin, lashing out at umpires in SCG Test

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 live in India: AND vs DEL live streaming details

The AND vs DEL Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 match will be telecast live in India on the official Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy live channel - Star Sports 1. Fans can also watch the AND vs DEL match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The AND vs DEL live scores and updates can be found on the BCCI website and BCCI domestic social media handles.

ALSO READ | Ishant Sharma set to make comeback in Shikhar Dhawan's Delhi team in January 2021

AND vs DEL live: Mumbai weather forecast and pitch report

The pitch at Wankhede is likely to favour the batsmen and one can expect scores in the region of 200. The last match saw Delhi posting a score of over 200 which means batting first will be easier on the surface. The outfield however has been traditionally fast, and with short boundaries, batsmen are expected to make merry. The Mumbai weather forecast as per Accuweather predicts no rainfall for the day, and the climate is likely to be hot and humid for the course of the game. With this being a day game, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

AND vs DEL squads

Andhra: Ambati Rayudu (Captain), Srikar Bharat (Wicket-keeper), Ashwin Hebbar, Prasanth Kumar, Lalith Mohan, Girinath Reddy, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Ricky Bhui, Shoaib Md Khan, Naren Reddy, KV Sasikanth, Kranthi Kumar, Manish Golamaru, SK Ismail, Karthik Raman, S Ashish, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Nitish Reddy

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Anuj Rawat (Wicket-keeper), Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana, Ishant Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Manjot Kalra, Himmat Singh, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Lalit Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Karan Dagar, Pawan Suyal, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal, Siddhant Sharma

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina celebrates Christmas with Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan; see pictures

SOURCE: BCCI DOMESTIC TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.