T Natarajan Inspires Indian Fans, Congratulated On Twitter For India Debut In Retro Kit

29-year-old T Natarajan took fans by storm with his remarkable bowling performances in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. The left-arm pacer was lauded especially for his bowling in the slog overs where he was successful in hitting the yorker length with astounding consistency. The cricketer was duly rewarded for his stellar outing in the cash-rich league as he was included in India's squad for Australia.

Natarajan debut: Fans delighted with the fast bowlers debut

The Indian pace battery struggled to find gaps in the Australia's batting order. Their inability to pick up wickets at regular intervals cost the visitors as they were completely outplayed in the first two fixtures of the match series. Despite having a potent fast bowling attack with proven campaigners like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini, the overall performance from the Virat Kohli-led side was deemed ordinary.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Unhappy With Virat Kohli Dropping Mayank Agarwal After Just 2 ODIs?

There was a desperate need to shuffle things up in order to put up a better show in the final contest. T Natarajan, who was initially included in the squad for the T20Is, was also added to the ODI squad with doubts looming over Navdeep Saini's fitness. He did not get a chance to take the field in the first two matches but he was handed the India cap by Virat Kohli ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd ODI.

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja's Blitzkrieg Makes Indian Fans Taunt Sanjay Manjrekar's Recent Criticism

This move delighted cricket fans as they were overjoyed seeing the left-arm bowler name in the playing 11 for the final ODI. The bowler was quick to make an impact in India vs Australia 3rd ODI and claimed his maiden wicket in his third over by dismissing the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne. The cricketer was congratulated by netizens on social media ahead of his much-awaited debut. Natarajan's journey is nothing short of an inspiration, which is why there is so much buzz around the 'T Natarajan debut'.

Really happy for T. Natarajan. India really need these type of players to move up the ranks. Hope he does well today — MAnjinder (@Mannichahal) December 2, 2020

T Natarajan make his ODI debut in today's match congrats @Natarajan_91 Anna do well 🎊 — Cricket Parthiban (@Parthi27092000) December 2, 2020

What a moment for T Natarajan 🎊 — Diōn Raphael (@DionRaphael2) December 2, 2020

Congratulations Natarajan

India is known for giving dream debut for other teams. Hope it doesn't happen today. — Santosh (@leishang123) December 2, 2020

T Natarajan on debut for India, high hopes from him. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JqLfy4Y7r8 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 2, 2020

T Natarajan IPL price

The bowler started his journey in the cash-rich league with the Punjab franchise. He was picked up by the Punjab team for ₹3 crore. The left-arm bowler had an underwhelming debut season as he could only scalp two wickets in six matches. He moved to the Hyderabad side from the subsequent season but did not get any chances for two seasons.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy Likely To Be 'scrapped' This Year Due To States Favouring White-ball Cricket?

When given an opportunity in the 13th edition of the league, the bowler grabbed it with both hands and emerged as a star performer for the side with 16 wickets. Natarajan pockets ₹40 lakh per season as a part of the Hyderabad team.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Manish Pandey's Exclusion Baffles Indian Fans On Twitter

T Natarajan wife: The player announced her pregnancy on social media

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.