T20 World Cup: 5 Things Fans Will Witness For The First Time This Year

Following the conclusion of IPL 2021, the biggest event in international cricket i.e ICC T20 World Cup is set to get underway. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be hosted by the BCCI in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from 17 October to 14 November. The T20 World Cup is set to be played amongst teams like Oman, Papua New Guinea, Namibia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Holland, Scotland, Ireland, England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and India. While some of the cricket stars could be playing the final major tournament of their career, fans will get a chance to witness some new things through this tournament.
The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 12.
The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match on the same day. Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia — making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till October 22. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on October 23.
The second round of the tournament – the Super 12 stage – will get underway in Abu Dhabi on October 23, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed by an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai. Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on November 6 with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.
The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 November at 6 pm local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The final match of the tournament will take place in Dubai on November 14, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.