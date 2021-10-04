T20 World Cup: Devon Conway Reveals Why Beating India Is 'massive Goal' For Kiwis

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has now said that he feels beating India will be a tough task. Ahead of the T20 World Cup, the Kiwis batsman said that winning against the Indian team in India will be a tougher task than winning the World Test Championship final itself. Conway said that the team must be mentally strong to play in the spin-friendly pitches of the subcontinent.

Speaking on the idea of winning against India, Devon Conway said that it will be a massive goal that the New Zealand Cricket Team would want to achieve. He claimed that it will tougher to beat the Blues at home than beating them in England. He was quoted by stuff.co.nz as saying that he thinks beating India in the tournament will be as big as winning the World Test Championship final. Conway was a crucial part of the New Zealand side which beat Virat Kohli's India in the WTC final as he scored 54 off 153 balls before he was dismissed by pacer Ishant Sharma.

Conway says batsmen must ‘trust their defence’ in India

Indian pitches have historically been famous for their spin-friendliness. Commenting on the same, Conway said that batsmen must be mentally strong to play in India. He said that the player must be able to ‘trust their defence’. He also added that teams coming to play the Indian Cricket side must have a plan laid out. Conway had earlier sustained a finger injury putting his spot for the tournament in doubt. However, he has now recovered and will be seen in the tournament. He also added that the Kiwis will take the match seriously and try to prove themselves in the game.

Speaking on the team’s batting lineup, the 30-year-old said that he could play number four. He revealed that the Kiwis have Martin Guptill up top and Tim Seifert, both of whom have done well in the recent past. He also added that Kane Williamson at three is a strong player and thus, he would come in after them. Conway said that he would be ready to play the spin bowlers in the middle overs during the series.

The T20 World Cup schedule released earlier this year had confirmed that both New Zealand and India were put in the same pool. Pakistan also shares the group. The Indian cricket team has a tough schedule after the T20 World Cup 2021 with the Kiwis touring the subcontinent in November-December.

Image: AP