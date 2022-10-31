T20 World Cup: R Ashwin Subtly Warns David Miller, Teases 'run Out At Non Strikers' End

Team India bowlers put up a spirited performance against South Africa during the T20 World Cup match on Sunday but eventually ended up on the losing side. The Proteas won the match by 5 wickets thanks to half-centuries from Aiden Markram and David Miller. The nail-biting contest also witnessed Ravichandran Ashwin almost running out David Miller at the non-striker end after the batsman had left the crease even before the ball was released.

T20 World Cup: R Ashwin avoids 'mankading' David Miller

The incident between R Ashwin and David Miller occurred in the final ball of the 18th over during South Africa run chase. David Miller smashed two consecutive sixes off the first two balls of the over. The left-hander then took a single off a leg-bye on the third ball of the over bringing Tristan Stubbs on strike. However, Stubbs was dismissed by Ashwin off the fourth delivery. Wayne Parnell faced the last two balls of the over. Before the last ball was bowled, Ashwin pulled out of his run-up at the last moment and teased executing a run-out at the non-striker's end. The ICC shared the video of the incident on its social media handle.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma sheds light on Team India's poor fielding performance

Catches win you matches but Team India's sloppy performance on the field against South Africa ended in losing the match. While the batting unit failed to fire, the fielding of the players was also a major disappointment. Virat Kohli was the culprit of putting down a simple catch of Aiden Markram which proved costly for Team India as he went on to play a match-winning knock. Not only Kohli, but Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma were guilty of missing out on the opportunity to inflict run-outs. While Yadav missed a chance to run Markram out early in his innings, and Rohit Sharma failed to hit all three stumps with Miller way out of his crease.

Following the match, Rohit Sharma while speaking of India's poor fielding performance said, "We could not hold on to our chances, we missed a few run-outs including myself. We were a little poor on the field, we gave so many chances in the field and we weren’t clinical. We were just not good enough. The last two games, we were pretty good in the field. We need to keep our heads high and take a learning from this game.”