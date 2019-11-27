Tabraiz Shamsi Celebrates Wicket By Sending A Flying Kiss To His Wife

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi is enjoying a great run in the ongoing 2019 Mzansi Super League. Playing for Paarl Rocks, Shamsi has picked up 7 wickets so far in the tournament and has been instrumental in his teams’ success. On November 24, he spun his side to victory over Cape Town Blitz with an impressive bowling spell.

📞.@shamsi90 Prrr Prrrrrrrrr Prrr Prrrrrr...



📞On the other side of the line is @Springboks ©️ Siya Kolisi answering the call 😁#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/siWNLWC71Y — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) November 24, 2019

Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates wicket in style, sends out a flying kiss to his wife

The 29-year old is already popular for his “boot” celebration where he pretends to call his idol (veteran South African cricketer Imran Tahir). He celebrates in this manner after taking any wicket on the field. While playing for Paarl Rocks against Cape Town Blitz at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, Shamsi took out his shoe in his own style and then sent out a flying kiss to his wife sitting in the stands.

The incident occurred during the 11th over of Blitz's innings. Right-hander Asif Ali, who was batting on 13 at the time, holed out to Faf du Plessis off Tabraiz Shamsi's bowling to further escalate Cape Town Blitz's troubles. Cape Town Blitz eventually fell short by 2 runs to register their third defeat in the ongoing Mzansi Super League.

A thriller in Newlands🤯@Paarl_Rocks's brilliance with the bat + a 💥 bowling attack = Yet another #MSLT20 win.



Leave an emoji in the comments, to describe their 🔥performance. pic.twitter.com/FYOiUI6eEx — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) November 24, 2019

With their close win, Paarl Rocks are now placed second in the points table with three wins out of five matches. The Faf du Plessis led side will now face Nelson Mandela Bay Giants on November 27. The match is scheduled to be held at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

