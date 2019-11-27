Tabraiz Shamsi Performs Magic Trick After Bamboozling Batsman With Cracking Delivery

Tabraiz Shamsi is currently having a great season with Paarl Rocks in the ongoing Mzansi Super League. The left-arm spinner has so far picked up 7 wickets for his side, as Rocks are second on the points table. The South African is already known for his “shoe celebration”, but now Shamsi has transformed into a magician and has been performing tricks on the pitch after taking a wicket.

Tabraiz Shamsi boot celebration

Rassie van der Dussen, Tabraiz Shamsi's South Africa teammate revealed the exact reason behind the spinner's celebration during the India tour. He said that he pretends to call his hero, Imran Tahir after taking any crucial wicket.

MSL 2019: Tabraiz Shamsi magic trick

Every magic trick consists of three parts:



Act✅

Wicket✅

Celebration✅



The great @shamsi90 🧙‍♂️✨#MSLT20 pic.twitter.com/6czqkOoL1v — Mzansi Super League 🔥 🇿🇦 🏏 (@MSL_T20) November 22, 2019

During the match against Jozi Stars, the 29-year old took out a handkerchief and gave it a shake before a stick came out of it. His ‘magic wand’ celebration has now gone viral.

Speaking about the celebration, Samsi said that he had always been fascinated by magic and different tricks. He also added that from the age of about 15 or 16, he wanted to become a magician as it was a hobby for him. It wasn’t just a phase, but something that really interested him as a small child. He still loves it, but cricket obviously took over after that.

Tabraiz Shamsi's performance in Cape Town Blitz vs Paarl Rocks game

Tabraiz Shamsi picked up 2/26 as Paarl Rockers defeated Cape Town Blitz in a nail-biting encounter, which the Rocks won by 2 runs. Shamsi along with Dwaine Pretorius took out Marques Ackerman (1), Janneman Malan (22), Liam Livingstone (8) and Asif Ali (13) to demolish Blitz batting lineup.

Mzansi Super League

The Giants currently occupy the first position in the MSL’s six-team standings, while the Rocks are second. The Jozi Stars, after losing to Rocks slipped to six successive defeats. The Stars are the reigning champions, having beaten the Cape Town Blitz in last year’s inaugural final.

