Ind Vs WI: Sanju Samson Confirmed As Shikhar Dhawan's Replacement For T20I Series

The BCCI confirmed on Tuesday that Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was named in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series at home against the West Indies. Samson has found tremendous public support after being ignored earlier for selection in the squad in favour of Rishabh Pant. However, the Rajasthan Royals star can expect to get game time in the West Indies series and here is how.

Ind vs WI: Sanju Samson comes in place ofShikhar Dhawan

NEWS : @IamSanjuSamson named as replacement for injured Dhawan for the T20I series against West Indies.



Wriddhiman Saha undergoes surgery.



More details here - https://t.co/V5fixR8uoH pic.twitter.com/oBsaxVXWAz — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2019

Samson has been handed a second chance after he was drafted into the side for series against West Indies in place of Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan, who injured his left knee during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Wicket-keeper batsman Samson has scored 112 runs from four matches in the tournament. The Men in Blue are slated to play three T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies.

Ind vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan injury

Dhawan had suffered a cut in his knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Maharashtra. While Delhi registered a 77-run win over Maharashtra, Dhawan could only score 24 runs. After putting up 167/5 on board, Delhi wrapped up their opponents' innings for a paltry score of 90 in 17.2 overs.

Dhawan’s form has been a big issue for Team India recently. The left-hander made only 87 runs from five matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. Prior to that, he played T20Is against Bangladesh, in which he scored 91 runs from three innings.

The selectors, though, have kept their faith in Dhawan and had originally picked him in both the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming home series against West Indies.

India squad vs West Indies 2019

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.