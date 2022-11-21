Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan Runs Riot With Historic 277-run Knock, Shatters World Records

Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan on Monday created history as he notched up the highest List A score by a batsman in the history of the game. Jagadeesan scored 277 runs off 141 balls, including 25 boundaries and 15 sixes with a strike rate of 196.45. Earlier, the record was held by English cricketer Alistair Brown, who smashed 268 runs off 160 balls, while playing for Surrey in 2002. Jagadeesan broke the record while playing against Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

Jagadeesan's heroics with the bat also helped Tamil Nadu score 506/2 in the innings. This is now the highest score by a team in the List A cricket. No other team has ever touched the 500-run mark in the history of the format. The previous highest score in 50-over cricket was set by England earlier this year when they smashed 498/4 against the Netherlands in an ODI game in Amstelveen. Jagadeesan received a standing ovation from his teammates after he was dismissed for a world-record score of 277 runs.

#Jagadeesan (277) misses out on triple hundred. Gets a big ovation from teammates after world record List A score. @sportstarweb #VijayHazareTrophy2022 pic.twitter.com/s8CKYgUXsc — Ashwin Achal (@AshwinAchal) November 21, 2022

Tamil Nadu vs Arunachal Pradesh: As it happened

As far as the match is concerned, Arunachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to field first at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Batting first, Tamil Nadu scored a mammoth 506 runs courtesy of the double century from Jagadeesan.

Apart from Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharsan scored 154 runs off 102 balls to help Tamil Nadu reach a huge total. Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith also contributed with 31 runs each. Arunachal Pradesh will now have to score 507 runs to win the match, which at this moment looks highly unlikely.

Image: TNPL