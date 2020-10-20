Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

MS Dhoni Slammed By Chennai Fans For Preferring Kedar Jadhav Over N Jagadeesan Again

After looking at Kedar Jadhav's awful performance, netizens slammed MS Dhoni for persisting with the 35-year-old in place of a young N Jagadeesan.

Written By Jatin Malu
Last Updated:
MS Dhoni

Chennai have had an abysmal Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign so far and they have looked far from the champion team they have been over the years. The Men in Yellow's woes started even before the season commenced as their batting mainstay Suresh Raina pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. Harbhajan Singh also followed Raina's lead as he too opted to remain in India with his family.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Jay Shah tweets in pride after historic 2 Super Over games on Sunday

Fans slam MS Dhoni for picking Kedar Jadhav over N Jagadeesan

MS Dhoni's men were beaten by Rajasthan in Match 37 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday. Courtesy of their crushing defeat, the three-time IPL champions are now languishing at the bottom of the points table with three wins and seven losses. Chennai management's tactics have been highly questionable this season.

From not giving a chance to last year's leading wicket-taker of the tournament, Imran Tahir in the playing XI to persisting with Kedar Jadhav despite consistent failures, Chennai management's tactics have been surprising to many, to say the least.

Kedar Jadhav has been in poor form this season and was left out of the team for a couple of games after his dismal show against Kolkata. After axing Jadhav, Chennai finally gave an opportunity to N Jagadeesan and the right-hander proved his worth by scoring a 28-ball 33 with four boundaries, However, his innings was brought to an end due to an unfortunate run out.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni takes epic one-handed catch, records 150 IPL dismissals

Despite putting in a decent performance, N Jagadeesan was left out of the playing XI in the next game against Hyderabad as Dhoni opted to go with two spinners in the form of Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma. It was expected that the Tamil Nadu-based cricketer will be back in the team for the match against Delhi but he was overlooked once again. To make things worse, Kedar Jadhav broke into the playing XI.

Dhoni continued with Jadhav against Rajasthan on Monday but he once again disappointed everyone with his slow batting. The Maharashtra batsman, who had come to bat with just 14 balls remaining, opened his account on the fourth ball of his innings and ended up scoring just four runs off seven balls. Chennai couldn't get the final flourish and were restricted to a total of 125/5. 

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Jos Buttler snares a blinder to send Du Plessis packing, fans ecstatic

After looking at Jadhav's awful performance, netizens took to Twitter and slammed Dhoni for persisting with the 35-year-old in place of a young Jagadeesan who had put in an impressive performance in the only chance he got. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed their frustration over Dhoni's decision to carry on with Jadhav. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

The Chennai vs Rajasthan result might not have gone in the Yellow Army's favour, however, they now have to play for their pride. According to the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, MS Dhoni's men will now take on Mumbai in Match 41 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, October 23 in Sharjah.

ALSO READ | Jofra Archer says his ₹7.20 CR Dream11 IPL price tag puts more pressure on him than Tests

SOURCE: CHENNAI IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Virat Kohli and co.'s destination immediately post Dream11 IPL 2020 finally confirmed?

7 mins ago

Eoin Morgan predicts top England players might withdraw from tours due to bio-bubble life

23 mins ago

MS Dhoni's 'process', Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla selections 'rubbish': Kris Srikanth

34 mins ago

Ishant Sharma bids emotional farewell to Delhi teammates ahead of Punjab game; watch video

39 mins ago

CTT vs UCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

1 hour ago

Virender Sehwag slams Shubman Gill's 'slow' batting, calls Kolkata 'bits and pieces' side

1 hour ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS