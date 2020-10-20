MS Dhoni Slammed By Chennai Fans For Preferring Kedar Jadhav Over N Jagadeesan Again

Chennai have had an abysmal Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign so far and they have looked far from the champion team they have been over the years. The Men in Yellow's woes started even before the season commenced as their batting mainstay Suresh Raina pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. Harbhajan Singh also followed Raina's lead as he too opted to remain in India with his family.

MS Dhoni's men were beaten by Rajasthan in Match 37 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday. Courtesy of their crushing defeat, the three-time IPL champions are now languishing at the bottom of the points table with three wins and seven losses. Chennai management's tactics have been highly questionable this season.

From not giving a chance to last year's leading wicket-taker of the tournament, Imran Tahir in the playing XI to persisting with Kedar Jadhav despite consistent failures, Chennai management's tactics have been surprising to many, to say the least.

Kedar Jadhav has been in poor form this season and was left out of the team for a couple of games after his dismal show against Kolkata. After axing Jadhav, Chennai finally gave an opportunity to N Jagadeesan and the right-hander proved his worth by scoring a 28-ball 33 with four boundaries, However, his innings was brought to an end due to an unfortunate run out.

Despite putting in a decent performance, N Jagadeesan was left out of the playing XI in the next game against Hyderabad as Dhoni opted to go with two spinners in the form of Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma. It was expected that the Tamil Nadu-based cricketer will be back in the team for the match against Delhi but he was overlooked once again. To make things worse, Kedar Jadhav broke into the playing XI.

Dhoni continued with Jadhav against Rajasthan on Monday but he once again disappointed everyone with his slow batting. The Maharashtra batsman, who had come to bat with just 14 balls remaining, opened his account on the fourth ball of his innings and ended up scoring just four runs off seven balls. Chennai couldn't get the final flourish and were restricted to a total of 125/5.

After looking at Jadhav's awful performance, netizens took to Twitter and slammed Dhoni for persisting with the 35-year-old in place of a young Jagadeesan who had put in an impressive performance in the only chance he got. Several reactions poured in as fans expressed their frustration over Dhoni's decision to carry on with Jadhav. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Talented players sitting in bench that's the problem ..! CSK need to realise what's happening ..! @Jagadeesan_200 @ImranTahirSA pic.twitter.com/Tm4o0qgoM7 — Vijay S (@Vijay_Rock7) October 19, 2020

As a CSK fans I'm not frustrated by Loss but Disappointed by repetition of Jadav into team instead of #Jagadeesan . Dhoni knows that Bravo wasn't fit then he could have to groom someone in that place to play key role!

Tahir , Pujara not even got single chance#CSKvsRR — Subhash.M🇮🇳 (@subhashtiptur) October 19, 2020

#Jagadeesan

If u gave chances to jagadeesan, gaikwad along with faf, rayudu, urself, jaddu and curran from the start of season

This could have been perfect top 7.

🤷‍♂️

Really mind-blowing statement from dhoni. Not at all expected this. — KS (@KingK37747213) October 20, 2020

One more Chance to Play for #Jagadeesan !! He is an Extraordinary Player ! pic.twitter.com/T26sTeYlqx — Sasikumar (@Sasikum05302421) October 20, 2020

What the fucking spark you see at Kedhar than Jagadeesan 🤬🤬 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/xtgQ9JRRig — Adam (@Peaky_Punter) October 19, 2020

"Also the youngster, we didn't see the spark to push those guys" -MS Dhoni.

Looks like a player playing 3 dots when it's 39 from 21 shows more spark than a player scoring 33 off 28 in a pressure situation.

UNREAL.

PS: Talking about Jadhav and Jagadeesan btw. — Vishwesh (@vishwesh__) October 19, 2020

Disappointed with the way Dhoni addressed the youngsters chances in post match interview. He said the youngsters didn't provide the spark to replace the old players. Not sure what Spark Jadhav showed or what spark Jagadeesan didn't. — Sai Prasath (@saiprasath10) October 19, 2020

The Chennai vs Rajasthan result might not have gone in the Yellow Army's favour, however, they now have to play for their pride. According to the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule, MS Dhoni's men will now take on Mumbai in Match 41 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, October 23 in Sharjah.

