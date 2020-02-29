The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Team Delhi Plays Like A Unit To Clinch U-14 Silver In National School Games

Cricket News

It was game spirit, team bonding, and some exceptional play by best batsmen of the tournament that saw team Delhi clinch silver medal in Under-14 School Games.

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

It was game spirit, team bonding, and some exceptional play by best batsman of the tournament Aakarsh Malhotra, captain Kapil Dev, spin duo of Gurnoor Singh and Vivaan Jindal, wicketkeeper-batsman Saksham and Aman Sharma power hitters Deep Kumar Thakur and Pranav Pant that saw team Delhi clinch silver medal in Under-14 School Games Cricket tournament played in Kopargaon, Shirdi, Maharashtra from February 25 to 29. 

Read: T20: Surya slams another ton; Karthik hits 57

In the finals on Saturday, Aakarsh Malhotra scored a fabulous 48 runs off 50 balls with 7 boundaries to post a challenging 105 runs but the seven-times champion UP under-14 played team game to wipe off the target in 18 overs.

Aakarsh was adjudged the best batsman of the tournament with 143 runs with a strike rate of 109.16, captain Kapil Dev got man of the match in the semi-finals against Uttarakhand for his match-winning 35 runs and 2 wickets for 1 run in 2 overs.

If Akarsh was the most attractive and prolific scorer of the tournament, Kapil Dev won player of the match in as many as four matches -- highest by any player in the tournament. Kapil scored 104 runs and took 8 wickets and was easily the best all-rounder of the tournament.

Read: Rohit Sharma 'can't wait' for El Classico as Madridista lands in Spain ahead of the match

Gurnoor Singh was adjudged the best upcoming bowler of the tournament with 6 wickets and a fantastic economy of 5.57. 

Vivaan Jindal was another left-arm orthodox spinner who took six wickets to steal the limelight with his impeccable and incisive bowling performance. Both Gurnoor and Vivaan were instrumental in winning the semi and quarter-final matches against Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh by their tight line & length and wicket-taking abilities.

Both Saksham and Aman Sharma were exceptional as substitute wicket-keeper batsman as they chipped in with useful contribution with the bat apart from some good work behind the stumps.  

Saksham and Aman managed in the absence of regular wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Naithani, the only player to feature in successive U-14 tournament for Delhi, who missed out due to finger injury. 

All-rounders and power hitters Deep Kumar Thakur and Pranab Pant played some useful match winnings innings in the tournament.
 
Sarthak Ray was man of the match for his 3 wickets for 14 runs against Jammu & Kashmir. 

Inspirational Delhi coach Vinod Kumar Matta received the runner up trophy for Delhi as Uttar Pradesh won the tournament for the seventh time in a row.

Read: Delhi wins silver in National School Games U-14 Cricket Tournament

Read: Left Railways job to play for Bengal, says Majumdar

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS USES PIGEON ANALOGY ON BJP
OUTGOING LT. GEN ON KASHMIR
MAHA CM REVIEWS MUMBAI METRO
INDIA CONTINUE UNBEATEN RUN
BOM FOR 'BOMBAY' CONFUSED AS 'BOMB'
FIRE IN CHENNAI OIL WAREHOUSE