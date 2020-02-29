Rohit Sharma 'can't Wait' For El Classico As Madridista Lands In Spain Ahead Of The Match

India's limited-overs Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma who was ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand after he sustained an injury earlier, has travelled to Spain to cheer for his favourite football club Real Madrid ahead of its clash against Barcelona. Sharma who carries his love for football on his sleeve was named La Liga's ambassador in India in December 2019. Announcing his arrival in Madrid on Twitter, the top-order batsman wrote: "So good to be in beautiful Madrid for El Classico, can't wait for the game tomorrow."

So good to be in beautiful Madrid for #ElClasico can’t wait for the game tomorrow @LaLigaEN pic.twitter.com/zIHEXVPuKs — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 29, 2020

The El Classico which is set to be played at the Bernabeu stadium on Sunday is deemed to be a crucial match for both the teams as Barcelona steer ahead of Madrid with just two points in the La Liga standings. While Madrid takes on their arch-rivals without ace winger Eden Hazard, Barcelona will miss the services of Dembele and Luis Suarez.

Zidane hopes to bounce back against Barca

In Real Madrid's first 34 matches this season, the team lost only three times. In the last three games, however, Madrid was beaten twice and held to a home draw — the club's worst run of the season and coming just before Sunday's El Classico against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. “I see Sunday's game as an opportunity for us to change our fortunes around,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “It's a bad moment for us, I agree, but on Sunday we have a great chance to change that."

Rohit Sharma named La Liga's ambassador

Rohit Sharma was named as La Liga's new brand ambassador to India adding another feather to the Hitman's cap. Rohit Sharma, who is a huge fan of La Liga side Real Madrid, was named as the new brand ambassador for the Spanish league on December 12, 2019, in an event at Mumbai. Rohit Sharma's love for Real Madrid is on full display on his social media as the Indian opener is an ardent fan of the Spanish club and has supported it vociferously over the years. The announcement of Rohit Sharma as the brand ambassador has been expected to help the development and growth of football in India.

