Team India Give Special Attention To Fielding A Day Before Brisbane Test Match

Team India are leaving no stone unturned in the nets as they look to rewrite history by winning the series-deciding fourth and final Test match at the Gabba, Brisbane that gets underway on Friday.

As the Men In Blue look to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they were seen sweating it out while participating in fielding drills just a day ahead of the all-important Gabba Test.

'High-octane fielding drill'

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle, the players were involved in a fielding session on the ground which was a part of a fielding drill.

It all started from the players giving catch practices to each other after which the area of focus was the ground fielding where a couple of players were seen rolling over their arms to hit the stumps (practicing direct hits for effecting runouts).

The focus then shifts to what is supposedly the final fielding drill session with the focus once again on ground fielding. At the end of the session, one of the players is seen giving a high-five and all of them start celebrating as if they have won the match.

Watch Team India's eventful fielding session here:

Throw & Catch 👐

Run 🏃🏻‍♂️

Hit 💥



Presenting #TeamIndia's high-octane fielding drill ahead of the final #AUSvIND Test in Brisbane 💪🙌 pic.twitter.com/mAfrnmSIOQ — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

Who will have the last laugh at the Gabba?

The Aussies have a formidable record at the Gabba, Brisbane when it comes to the game's longest format. In the 55 matches that have been played at the venue, the hosts have won 33 of them and has only managed eight losses. Meanwhile, they ended up tying one game while the rest 13 of them have ended in a stalemate. At the same time, Australia have also not lost at the Gabba in 28 matches, a record dating back to 1988.

The Tim Paine-led side must win the series-decider in order to seal the series. If the final Test match ends in a stalemate, then not only will the four-match series be tied at 1-1, but India will also end up retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The visitors are the current holders of the prestigious trophy after having won the previous edition of the four-match Test series 2-1 in the 2018-19 season. It was also Team India's first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

If Paine & Co. succeed in coming out on top at the Gabba, then the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will change hands for the first time after the 2016/17 season.

