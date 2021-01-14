Home
Schedule
Results
Squads
Videos
Last Updated:

Wasim Jaffer Has A Hidden Message For Team India Ahead Of Brisbane Test, Netizens Decode

Wasim Jaffer has once again left the passionate cricket fans guessing with a coded message in the form of a riddle ahead of the 4th Test at Gabba, Brisbane

Written By
Karthik Nair
Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian Test specialist Wasim Jaffer has so far made a tremendous impact on social media with his tricky predictions in the ongoing Test series. In the previous Test match at the SCG, he had kept Team India's stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and the fans guessing with his coded messages. 

Ahead of the series-deciding fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Jaffer had posted a blank tweet after a passionate cricket fan had reminded him that he is desperately waiting for the veteran cricketer to come up with a coded tweet for 'Jinx' by picking Team India's  Playing XI for 4th Test.  However, it seems that Wasim Jaffer definitely had something in mind.

'Kya Pata?'...: Wasim Jaffer

After the 42-year-old had gone through the fan's tweet on Wednesday, he replied to him by saying that he does not have a message for the team this time around as they have performed so far and that they have already done what was expected and more. Furthermore, the ex-Indian Test opener concluded by saying that irrespective of what happens in Brisbane, this series will go down as a massive success in his books. 

Surprisingly, the very next day i.e. Thursday, there was a twist in the tale as the Ranji Trophy-winning skipper took to the micro-blogging site and wrote 'Uchalti pitch par itna mat machal yaar, Kya pata ban jaaye shikari khud shikar'.

Now, it remains to be seen whether the multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner has cautioned India or the Australian team here.

However, it is the visitors who have their task cut out come Friday as the injury-marred Indian team will be fielding a depleted unit in the decider.

READ: Jack Prestwidge's Wicket-taking Delivery Ends Up Resulting In Back-to-back No-balls

Another reason why Jaffer might have asked both teams to be careful is considering that the Gabba Test is expected to be played on a green-top wicket. Cricket Australia (CA) had unveiled the Gabba deck for the all-important fourth Test match on Wednesday.

The surface appears to be green, as traditionally associated with the venue. So were the fans able to decode the iconic Test batsman's message? Here are a few of the reactions.

READ: Skipper Tim Paine Says One Will Get To See The Very Best Of Steve Smith In Brisbane Test

 READ: Vikram Rathour Says Team India Not Affected By Off-field Incidents Ahead Of 4th Test

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND