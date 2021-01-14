Wasim Jaffer Has A Hidden Message For Team India Ahead Of Brisbane Test, Netizens Decode

Former Indian Test specialist Wasim Jaffer has so far made a tremendous impact on social media with his tricky predictions in the ongoing Test series. In the previous Test match at the SCG, he had kept Team India's stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and the fans guessing with his coded messages.

Ahead of the series-deciding fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, Jaffer had posted a blank tweet after a passionate cricket fan had reminded him that he is desperately waiting for the veteran cricketer to come up with a coded tweet for 'Jinx' by picking Team India's Playing XI for 4th Test. However, it seems that Wasim Jaffer definitely had something in mind.

'Kya Pata?'...: Wasim Jaffer

After the 42-year-old had gone through the fan's tweet on Wednesday, he replied to him by saying that he does not have a message for the team this time around as they have performed so far and that they have already done what was expected and more. Furthermore, the ex-Indian Test opener concluded by saying that irrespective of what happens in Brisbane, this series will go down as a massive success in his books.

No msg this time. The way they have performed so far, they've already done what was expected and more. Irrespective of what happens in Brisbane, this series will go down as a massive success in my books. 👏👏 #AUSvIND https://t.co/msZLSTrfpf — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 13, 2021

Surprisingly, the very next day i.e. Thursday, there was a twist in the tale as the Ranji Trophy-winning skipper took to the micro-blogging site and wrote 'Uchalti pitch par itna mat machal yaar, Kya pata ban jaaye shikari khud shikar'.

उछलती पिच पर इतना ना मचल यार

क्या पता बन जाए शिकारी खुद शिकार!😉 #AUSvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 14, 2021

Now, it remains to be seen whether the multiple-time Ranji Trophy winner has cautioned India or the Australian team here.

However, it is the visitors who have their task cut out come Friday as the injury-marred Indian team will be fielding a depleted unit in the decider.

READ: Jack Prestwidge's Wicket-taking Delivery Ends Up Resulting In Back-to-back No-balls

Another reason why Jaffer might have asked both teams to be careful is considering that the Gabba Test is expected to be played on a green-top wicket. Cricket Australia (CA) had unveiled the Gabba deck for the all-important fourth Test match on Wednesday.

The surface appears to be green, as traditionally associated with the venue. So were the fans able to decode the iconic Test batsman's message? Here are a few of the reactions.

Decode Karna padega — JUST FOR NEWS (@AxGharat) January 14, 2021

Translate to English. Please 🙏 — parthah (@17hertzz) January 14, 2021

READ: Skipper Tim Paine Says One Will Get To See The Very Best Of Steve Smith In Brisbane Test

Start decoding folks — Avinash Kumar (@avinashmth898) January 14, 2021

Go with 3 pace bowlers & pace all-rounder . — BHUBANANANDA NAYAK (@bhubana_nanda) January 14, 2021

It’s for Aussies that don’t be so overconfident on gabba’s pitch India can easily shock them like they have done throughout the series — Manan (@Manan55451085) January 14, 2021

This time there will be no secret message because only 11 players are fit 😂😂 — Gulshan Kumar (@kumar__gulshann) January 14, 2021

READ: Vikram Rathour Says Team India Not Affected By Off-field Incidents Ahead Of 4th Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.