Team India Players Showcase Fielding Drills Ahead Of 4th & Final Test In Ahmedabad

Team India will be looking to put their best foot forward in the fourth and final Test match against England that will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday and thereby look to seal the four-match series as well but before doing so, a few of the players have decided to focus on setting higher fielding standards.

Fielding drills

Just two days before the all-important final game, a few of the players including the likes of opener Mayank Agarwal, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, speedster Umesh Yadav, and, all-rounder Washington Sundar were seen giving prime importance to catch practice and throws during a fielding session. Agarwal can be seen diving to his right as he supposedly attempts to take a catch at slips. Kuldeep and Umesh on the other hand are seen catching the ball supposedly in the deep whereas, Sundar might be trying to attempt a run out which is a method of ground fielding.

The all-important 4th Test match

The fourth and final Test match will be played at the same venue from March 4-8 and even if the contest ends in a stalemate, not only will the Virat Kohli-led side end up sealing the series, but will also consolidate their spot in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship and will face New Zealand at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. The summit clash will be played between June 18-22.

Meanwhile, England on the other hand will look to play spoilsport after being out of the WTC final contention following a humiliating 10-wicket loss in the third Test. The Joe Root-led side will be hoping to have the last laugh by winning the final Test match and should that happen then Australia will face New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship decider in over three months time as Team India must avoid a defeat by all possible means to qualify for the finals.

