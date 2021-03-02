'PCB Bio-bubble A Joke': Pak Board Faces Flak As Cricketers Contract COVID-19 Amid PSL

With a rise in COVID-19 cases in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country's national cricket board - PCB - has faced severe criticism over the bio-bubble put in place for the tournament to keep the virus away. After Australia's Fawad Ahmed tested COVID-19 positive on Monday, the PCB has now informed that two more overseas cricketers have contracted the virus, raising questions over the sanctity of the bio-bubble put in place. Despite the rise in cases, the board after conducting only 244 PCR tests, has decided to continue with the schedule of the tournament while continuing to allow fans inside the stadium for the games.

Reports in Pakistan media have blamed the PCB for the Coronavirus breaching the bubble put in place. The media questioned the PCB's claim of implementing a strict bio-secure bubble for the team players and officials, their families and other stakeholders in the competition. As per reports, family members of the cricketers have been allowed into the bubble without undergoing the mandatory quarantine period. It has also come to light that the players have been interacting with various stakeholders inside the bubble amid the ongoing tournament.

"There are also regular events and dinners being held at the team hotel while some players are even ordering food from outside," PTI quoted a report from Pakistan media.

Netizens have slammed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the country's national cricketing board for continuing with the tournament despite the rise in cases. Several Twitter users also raised questions over the bio-bubble while some termed it a 'joke'. Here's how they reacted:

PCB did not set an example in Wahab Sammy case. Owners were chilling in dugout. Bubble was just a joke. This was bound to happen. — Safwan (@Safwan__Ahmed) March 1, 2021

Three more have been tested positive. PCB need to look carefully at people outside bubble mixing with players. KK owner was seen inaugrating his Laguna project without any SOPs and then mingling with players hugging and mixing freely. Also W.Riaz was seen on the field with family — Sheikh A. Saeed (@SAbdulSaeed) March 2, 2021

Is if confirmed that there was a bubble breach? Besides is salman iqbal part of the bubble too? He was seeing sitting with the coaches and players yesterday. Same with the celebs. PCB itself is conflicted when it comes to this. — Maryam (@BefourMaryam) March 1, 2021

Its happened because players can easily met with the people who are not in the Bubble i .e owners, ambassador etc!

PCB should seriously think about it otherwise soon foreign players will leave this PSL in midway — James Hassan (@JamesHassann) March 1, 2021

How is this even possible when the player is a part of the bio bubble? Shame on pcb tbh can't even maintain a bubble properly. Well whoever it is i hope he gets well soon and no other player tests positive. Stay safe everyone👍 — Noori (@EDSER5512) March 1, 2021

PCB takes a U-turn

Earlier, the PCB had allowed veteran Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz and Windies' all-rounder Darren Sammy to play the first match of the league despite having breached the COVID-19 protocols. Both the players had shaken hands and hugged their team owner, Javed Afridi, which was a breach of the COVID-19 protocols of the Board, as per PTI. While the PCB had put them both in three-day isolation and made it clear they would only play for their franchise after completing the isolation period and undergoing two negative tests but apparently after a threat by the team management and owner to boycott the tournament on the eve of their first match, the PCB changed its decision and allowed them to go to the ground.

"We have a strict bio-secure bubble for all teams and we have regular testing and we have now even made it mandatory for all players and officials to have PCR tests every four days. But the fact is how Fawad Ahmed tested positive we don’t know because no one can say for certain how he contracted the virus," a PCB official had said.

