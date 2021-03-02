Virat Kohli Reveals Name Of Indian Who Makes His Life 'Hard In The Gym'; See Picture

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is an inspiration for millions across the globe not only for his cricket but also because of his exceptional fitness. Kohli is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the world right now. The Virat Kohli fitness videos often do the rounds on the internet where the cricketer is seen involved in unique fitness drills.

Virat Kohli reveals names of people who make his life easy on the field

The Indian skipper is gearing up for the India vs England 4th Test. Ahead of the high-voltage contest, Kohli took to Instagram and posted a photo with team India's strength and conditioning coaches Nick Webb and Soham Desai. While Webb has been with the Indian team since September 2019, Soham Desai is associated with the Men in Blue since September 2017. Kohli captioned the post, "The boys who make life hard in the gym but easy on the field." and tagged the coaches.

Both Webb and Desai along with Kohli have been instrumental in team India's improved fitness standards. The Indian captain has time and again highlighted the importance of fitness not only with his words but his actions as well. Kohli's insistence on maintaining fitness standards has translated into exceptional performances on the field as the Indian team is now among the fittest and most athletic cricketing sides in the world.

Meanwhile, Kohli is all set to lead India in the fourth Test that is slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The live-action of the India vs England 4th Test will commence at 9:30 (AM) from Thursday. The hosts are leading the series 2-1 and they only need a win or a draw to qualify for the World Test Championship final that is scheduled to be played at Lord's in June. If India loses the fourth and final Test, it will be Australia who qualifies for the WTC final against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli Instagram followers cross magical 100 million mark

Kohli created history on Monday as he became the first Indian to cross the 100 million followers mark on Instagram. Virat Kohli has managed to beat the likes of actors Priyanka Chopra (60.8 million), Shraddha Kapoor (58.1 million), Deepika Padukone (53.3 million), Alia Bhatt (51 million) and Akshay Kumar (48.3 million) to reach the 100 million milestone.

Just like his batting and captaincy records where he beats his rivals by massive margins, Kohli has trounced second-placed Priyanka Chopra by almost 40 million followers. The Bollywood actress has 60.8 million followers on Instagram. It is worth mentioning that a few months ago, the cricketer was lagging behind Chopra in the race to reach 100 million followers. However, the Virat Kohli Instagram followers saw a massive surge as he overtook the actress more so during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the Hindi film industry's stocks take a dip.

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

