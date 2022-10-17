Team India's Warm Gesture To A Nervous Renuka Singh Before Presentation Wins Hearts: Watch

The Indian women's cricket team crushed the Sri Lanka team by eight wickets to win the Women's Asia Cup title for a seventh time on Saturday. Pacer Renuka Singh and opener Smriti Mandhana made massive contribution to the team's victory in the final. Following the one-sided final, Renuka Singh was involved in a captivating incident, the video of which went viral on social media.

Women's Asia Cup final: Team India's touching gesture for Renuka in post-match presentation

Renuka Singh bowled brilliantly in the final to finish the match with an outstanding figure of 3/5 from 3 overs as Sri Lanka was restricted to 65 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. The right-arm pacer was adjudged the player of the match in the Women's Asia Cup final for her bowling effort in the final. In the video, the pacer looked nervous during the post-match presentation and was trying to get a translator for herself since the conversation was going to be in English. However, the other players of the team including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur instilled confidence in her to go alone and speak durign the interview. Singh finally managed to commence the interview without a translator.

Captured a beautiful story👇



Renuka Singh Thakur was a bit nervous and wanted to have a translator for her post match chat.



But her team gave her the confidence and she went alone 💙



So much to love about this team 😍 #CricketTwitter #WomensAsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/UVDcPFn5Lm — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) October 15, 2022



Renuka Singh reveals recipe behind fiery spell in final

Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and decided to bat first in the final. The decision proved to be fatal as Team India bowlers ran through the batting lineup. Renuka dismissed Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, and Kavisha Dilhari and also played a role in the run-out of Chamari Athapaththu.

Speaking about her performance in teh final, Renuka Singh said “Very happy because the last few games I didn’t bowl well. I practised with my coach and the staff and they really helped me get back my rhythm. Just focussed on my basics and got success. My whole team supported me really well and credit should go to my captain, coach and the staff,”

Coming to Renuka Singh career, the pacer made her debut for India in October 2021 in a WT20I match against the Australia women's team. Since then the player from Himachal has played 20 WT20I matches and 7 WODI matches to date and picked up 18 wickets and 21 wickets respectively. She was instrumental in Team India winning the ODI series against England with last month, picking up consecutive four wicket-hauls in the second and third ODI of the series.