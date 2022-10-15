Watch | Team India Dance Their Heart Out After Historic 7th Women's Asia Cup Title Win

The Indian women's cricket team on Saturday locked horns against their Sri Lankan counterparts in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022. India beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch their record seventh Asia Cup title.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side dominated Sri Lanka in the game by first bowling them out for 65 runs and then comfortably chasing down the target with 69 balls remaining. After lifting the trophy, the Indian players danced their hearts out to celebrate the victory.

In videos that are going viral on social media, Indian players can be seen dancing and rolling on the ground as they burst out into celebration at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh. The videos of the celebration were shared by BCCI Women on its official Twitter handle. One of the posts has garnered more than 46,000 views and over 5,700 likes since being uploaded around 5 pm.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women

As far as the match is concerned, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first at Sylhet Stadium. India picked five wickets in the powerplay to immediately put Sri Lanka under pressure. Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers from the Indian team as she registered a three-wicket haul in the three overs that he bowled. Apart from Oshadi Ranasinghe and Inoka Ranaweera, none of the Sri Lanka batters was able to reach the two-digit mark.

While Ranasinghe scored 13 off 20 balls, Ranaweera remained unbeaten at 18 off 22 balls. Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana picked two wickets each for India. The Women in Blue then chased down the target in just 8.3 overs with Smriti Mandhana playing a crucial knock with the bat. Mandhana scored a magnificent 51 off just 25 balls with a strike rate of 204, including six boundaries and three maximums.

Renuka Singh was named the player of the match for her outstanding effort with the ball. Deepti Sharma was named the player of the series for scoring 94 runs and picking 13 wickets with the ball, the joint-highest in the tournament.

Image: Twitter/BCCIWomen

