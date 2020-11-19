'Teams Are Scared Of Rohit': Ex-Pak Skipper Feels Sharma's Absence Will Hurt India Vs Aus

With Team India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma set to miss the white-ball series against Australia, former Pakistan skipper Rameez Raja has stated that the swashbuckling opener's absence will be a 'big loss' to the Men in Blue. The cricketer-turned-commentator also went on to say that teams are 'scared' of Rohit Sharma, who is a match-winner. Backing his remarks, Raja highlighted that when team huddle together before a batsman takes the crease, it says a lot.

The former Pakistan skipper also believes that India have a very good chance of retaining the Border Gavaskar trophy, despite the absence of skipper Virat Kohli in the last three Tests of the series. Pointing out the reason behind India's advantage, he stated that the pitches in Australia are not similar to what they were a few years ago.

"The pitches in Australia are no longer what they used to be some years back. I mean there is less bounce, sideways movement and they are less venomous. And I think Australia will want to have full five-day Tests against India for viewership figures given their requirements," Rameez said on the Cricket Baaz channel. He also praised the Indian pace battery which includes the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma.

Rohit's road to recovery

The Mumbai skipper, who has been rested for the limited-overs series against Australia, began his road to recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Thursday. Sharma has been included in the Test squad and might also be asked to lead the side as Virat Kohli will be homebound after the first Test for the birth of his first child. Though Rohit said he was absolutely fine, the BCCI felt he needed more time to recover from the hamstring injury he had suffered during the IPL. Along with Rohit, veteran speedster Ishant Sharma also bowled full tilt under the watchful supervision of NCA chief Rahul Dravid and chief selector Sunil Joshi. Both Ishant and Rohit will fly to Australia together and undergo a 14-day quarantine before joining the team which has already begun practising for the limited-overs series.

India tour of Australia

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

The first Test will be a day/night affair, from 17-21 December at the Adelaide Oval. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (26-30 December) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba (15-19 January). With India currently on top of the World Test Championship table and Australia in second, the series is expected to be a thriller, as it will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

