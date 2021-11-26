Tendulkar, Kohli & Others Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks; 'Painful'

As India marks the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks on Friday, the cricket fraternity paid its tributes to those who died in the Mumbai terror attack on November 26, 2008. Cricketers and former cricketers took to their Koo handle on Friday and paid their tributes to the martyrs.

Team India's ODI & Test skipper Virat Kohli wrote a powerful message and stated that the country will never forget this day and those who lost their lives. Kohli further sent prayers to the families who lost their loved ones in the terror attack.

Apart from Kohli, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar stated that the terror attack was heartbreaking and painful, however, the spirit shown by everyone made the country stronger. Former cricketers like Wasim Jaffer and Venkatesh Prasad also paid their tributes.

Venkatesh Prasad shared pictures of the police officers who were martyred in the terror attack and lauded them for catching terrorist Ajmal Kasab alive, and foiling their attempt to colour the terror attack as 'Hindu Terror'.

It was a heartbreaking and painful time, but the spirit shown by everyone is what makes us stronger.

My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts we lost during 26/11. Always in our prayers 🙏 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 26, 2021

Remembering the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts today 🙏🏻🇮🇳 #NeverForgiveNeverForget #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/w4QVxCl5vP — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 26, 2021

We owe a lot to these brave policemen , who not only laid down their lives to protect the motherland, but ensured Kasab was caught alive and the vicious plan to label this as a Hindu terror attack was busted . Naman to the heroes. Satyamev Jayate #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/YBznnvLzOE — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 26, 2021

The 26/11 attacks

Thirteen years ago, on the night of November 26, 2008, 10 heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan entered Mumbai via sea route and went on a rampage. The 26/11 attack witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists going on a killing spree in the buzzing city during peak hours at landmark locations like - Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish Community centre. Ajmal Amir Kasab, the only terrorist to be captured alive, was hung four years later on November 21, 2012.

While terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the masterminds of the 26/11 case, have been convicted in other cases, the 26/11 trial remains stalled. Virtually admitting to his country's role in this terror attack, Pakistan's three-time PM Nawaz Sharif told a local newspaper in May 2018 that the authorities had allowed non-state actors to kill innocent people in Mumbai. The Centre has consistently promised to make every effort to seek justice for the families of the victims and the martyrs.

(Image: PTI)