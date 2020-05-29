Tendulkar, Kohli, Sehwag Amongst Indians Included In Lords' Rare 'Non-Honours Board XI'

Many young cricketers around the world aspire to play for their country at the highest level. And when they get that opportunity to play for his country, another big honour for them is getting on the Lord's honours board by scoring a century or taking a five-fifer at the iconic English venue. However, there are not many players who are able to achieve the coveted feat throughout their carees.

Lord's announce non-honours board XI, features three Indians

In fact, some of the best players in the game who have created and broken a plethora of records, haven't managed to get their names on the Lord's Honours Board. Legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Jacques Kallis are on that list. Same is the case with modern-day master Virat Kohli, who has toured England thrice, but failed to make it to the honours board at the iconic venue.

Recently, the Lord's Cricket Ground named a playing XI of players whose name do not appear on the Lord's Honours Board. First in the list is former England batsman WG Grace, who scored 1098 runs in 22 Tests with two hundreds and five fifties. Grace has also been named the captain of this team. Following him on the list is former India opener Virender Sehwag, who scored 23 Test centuries but failed to bring up a ton at Lord's.

The next in the list is batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, who has played five Tests at Lord's, but never crossed the fifty-run mark in any of those Tests. His highest score at Lord's is 37. Tendulkar is followed by his West Indies counterpart, Brian Lara. The West Indies international played three Tests at Lord's with the highest score of 54, which came way back in 1995.

The current India captain Kohli features next on the list. Kohli hasn't had memorable runs at Lord's and has only scored 65 runs across four innings. However, Kohli had a dream tour of England in 2018 as he scored 593 runs in five Tests. Kohli is followed by Kallis, who didn't manage to score a ton or get a fifer at the venue. Wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist is the next name in the list at the seventh position.

Australia spin legend Shane Warne, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history with 708 wickets, comes in at No. 8. Wasim Akram, who bagged 414 wickets in Tests, also failed to take a five-fer at Lord's. Australia great Dennis Lillee and Curtly Ambrose are the last two names in the list.

Some of cricket's greatest ever players do not appear on the famous Lord's Honours Boards.



How do you think this Non-Honours Board XI would go? 🤔 #LoveLords pic.twitter.com/uWey8QNE9c — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) May 26, 2020

