Virender Sehwag Names Bowler Who Was The Most Irritating For Sachin Tendulkar To Face

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely considered as one of the greatest batsmen to have ever graced the game. Having debuted in 1989 as a 16-year old, the ‘Master Blaster’ remained one of the mainstays of the Indian batting order until his retirement in 2013. While the 200-Test veteran has enjoyed success against all bowling attacks in the world, his former teammate Virender Sehwag once revealed the name of a player who apparently Sachin Tendulkar did not like to face during his playing days.

Throwback to the time when Virender Sehwag revealed Sachin Tendulkar’s kryptonite

In an appearance on Viu India’s What the Duck in June 2018, Virender Sehwag was asked to name a bowler whom his former opening partner Sachin Tendulkar did not enjoyed countering. Sehwag instantly named Abdul Razzaq as Tendulkar’s weakness.

The Indian batting icon and former Pakistan all-rounder came face-to-face against each other a number of times in international cricket. In fact, Abdul Razzaq stands at 10th in the list of bowlers with most success against Sachin Tendulkar across formats. Overall, Razzaq has dismissed the ‘Little Master’ 6 times in Tests and ODIs combined.

The answer comes as a surprise since the likes of Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath and Shaun Pollock had more success against Sachin Tendulkar as Abdul Razzaq is placed 10th among successful bowlers in dismissing him.

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar spoke about his rivalry with Glenn McGrath which is believed to be amongst the fiercest rivalries between bat and ball during the late 1990s and early 2000s. While the Indian batsman scored heaps of runs against McGrath, the right-arm pacer also managed to exact his revenge on a number of occasions. One of Glenn McGrath’s biggest success against Sachin Tendulkar remains his famous caught-and-bowl dismissal of the batsman in the 2003 World Cup final.

However, Tendulkar revealed that he played mind games with McGrath to unsettle him on few occasions successfully.

In the interview, Sachin Tendulkar was asked the same question regarding Virender Sehwag. The batting icon was also quick in his reply as he revealed the name of his old nemesis Nathan Bracken, who unsettled Sehwag the most.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag revealing each other’s weakness, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar records

Some Sachin Tendulkar records include some of the major Test and ODI batting milestones of all time. With 100 centuries across his 664 international appearances, Tendulkar is 29 centuries ahead of the second-placed Ricky Ponting (71). The batting icon also leads the all-time run-scoring charts with 34,357 runs.

