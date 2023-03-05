Tendulkar, Yuvraj & Kumble Recreate Famous 'Dil Chahta Hai' Moment In Goa; See Pic

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is enjoying his vacation and recently shared a photo on Instagram where he could be seen posing with his former colleagues Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble. Sachin recreated a "Dil Chahta Hain" moment with his friends as the photo broke the internet. The photo has garnered over 1.5 million likes on Instagram.

Since his retirement, the master blaster has been enjoying his post-cricket life as is reflected in his pictures and videos. He is also one of the most active former cricketers on social media as he loves to keep his followers updated about the various aspects of his life.

Sachin Tendulkar creates "Dil Chahta Hain" moment in Goa

In the picture, Anil Kumble had the responsibility of obliging with a selfie accommodating both Sachin and Yuvraj Singh in the same frame. Tendulkar captioned the picture, "Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa! Who do you think is Akash, Sameer and Sid?"

The post is loved by netizens and a few esteemed personalities including Suryakumar Yadav and Kolkata Knight Riders shared their comments on the post. Surya wrote, "With due respect AKASH SID SAMEER."

KKR commented, "Ya to ye dosti gehri hai, ya ye photo 3D hai."

Excelmovies, who happen to be the producers of the movie, couldn't restrict their emotion. "Ya toh dosti gehri hai, ya phir yeh photo 3D hai"

Some of the other interesting comments are here below:

Win_ipl2023 said, "It is said that when Tendulkar was a child, he was so obsessed with cricket that his school principal had to promise him a game of cricket if he agreed to attend school regularly. It worked, and Tendulkar became a regular attendee of his school. This funny anecdote highlights Tendulkar's early passion and dedication to cricket, and his single-minded focus on the sport from a young age. It also shows how his love for the game started at an early age, which ultimately led to his success as a cricketer."

One fan wrote, "10 wickets in an inning, 100 century and 6 sixes in an over🙏"