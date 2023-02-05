Shubman Gill has shown phenomenal form with the bat in the past few months to stake a claim for the spot of the top player in the current Indian setup. Gill recently smashed a century in a T20I match to become only the fifth Indian batsman to score a hundred in all three formats. He also joined an exclusive list of Indian players who have registered a ton in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, Gill's popularity has taken the streets in Nagpur, where hoardings featuring a viral fangirl with a placard have been put up by an online dating app. On the hoardings, it was written, "Shubman idhar toh dekh lo." The viral fangirl on the hoardings was holding a placard that read, "Tinder Shubman se match karado."

Gill then took to his official Instagram handle to share a video, where he addresses the fangirl's request by showing off his Tinder profile. "Dekh toh liya, ab tum dekho theek se. @tinder_india made me do it," Gill wrote in the caption of the post.

Gill is part of the Indian Test squad that will play the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Test series) against Australia starting February 9. Gill was also part of the previous Test series that India played against Australia. The first match will be played in Nagpur, followed by Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad. The Australian team has already arrived in India to prepare for the highly-anticipated contest. They are currently staying and training in Bengaluru.

India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad for the Test series against India: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Image: Instagram/ShubmanGill

