'That's Why We Went Back': Bangladesh Captain On Harmanpreet Kaur's Unsporting Behaviour

In an action-packed ODI series between Bangladesh and India, the focus shifted dramatically from nail-biting cricket matches to controversial incidents involving Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. While the series ended in a 1-1 draw, Harmanpreet's conduct in the third and final game became the center of attention. During her dismissal in the 34th over of the chase, Harmanpreet was left fuming with the umpire's decision. In frustration, she smashed the stumps with her bat and engaged in a heated exchange with the umpire, leading to a third instance of India being displeased with the on-field umpiring decisions.

Nigar Sultana slams Harmanpreet's post-match antics

After the match, Harmanpreet Kaur openly criticized the umpiring, expressing surprise at the standard of officiating. She vowed to prepare better to deal with such situations in future matches in Bangladesh. However, the situation escalated when Harmanpreet took a jibe at the Bangladesh women's team during the joint photo session. The trophy was shared between the two sides and when players gathered for a photograph, Harmanpreet mockingly called the umpires to join in, implying their involvement in Bangladesh's series-leveling performance.

Bangladesh-W captain & her team left the photo session after Indian-W captain Harmanpreet Kaur told them,

-“Why you are only here? You haven't tied the match. The umpires did it for you. Call them up! We better have photo with them as well.”



Her unsporting behavior also caused the Bangladesh players to leave the session. Nigar Sultana, the Bangladesh captain, expressed her disappointment at Harmanpreet's behavior, emphasizing the importance of discipline and respect in the game of cricket. She asserted that the umpires were competent, including those with experience in men's international cricket, and that they made fair decisions throughout the series.

"It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can't tell you what happened, but it didn't feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn't the right environment. That's why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect," Nigar said.

"The umpires wouldn't give her out if she wasn't out. We had umpires from men's international cricket, so they were good umpires. What are they [India] going to say about the caught or run-out dismissals [of which there were six excluding the Harmanpreet and Meghna wickets]? We have respected their decisions. The umpire's decision is the final decision, whether I like it or not. Why didn't we behave in that way [like the India players]?" she added.

According to reports, Harmanpreet may face severe penalties for her behavior in the third ODI. Media reports suggest that the ICC could fine 75 percent of her match fee and hand three demerit points because of criticising the umpire's decision.

