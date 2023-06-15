The Ashes 2023: Full schedule and streaming details of England vs Australia Test series

Why you are reading this: The Ashes 2023 is about to begin and thus as a cricket enthusiast, who would be looking forward to the highly intriguing England vs Australia contest. Before the iconic ENG vs AUS rivalry fires up, one needs to get hold of some of the prerequisites of the series. Let's take a look at the schedule of the series, the head-to-head record, and of course, where to watch the live action?

3 Things you need to know:

The Ashes 2023 will begin from June 16

The series will be broadcasted across various platforms

Ashes 2023 will be the 67th ENG vs AUS series

The Ashes 2023: Schedule

The Ashes 2023 series will take place in England. It is scheduled to start from June 16 and will culminate on July 31. Here's the entire schedule.

1st Test: June 16 to June 20, 2023 at Edgbaston

June 16 to June 20, 2023 at Edgbaston 2nd Test: June 28 to July 2, 2023 at Lord's

June 28 to July 2, 2023 at Lord's 3rd Test: July 6 to July 10, 2023, at Headingley Carnegie

July 6 to July 10, 2023, at Headingley Carnegie 4th Test: July 19 to July 23, 2023, at Old Trafford Cricket Ground

July 19 to July 23, 2023, at Old Trafford Cricket Ground 5th Test: July 27 to July 31, 2023 at The Oval

Timing of the match: In India, the live action will begin at 3:30 PM IST. In UK, the matches will begin at 11 AM BST. Whereas in Australia the matches will commence at 9 PM AEDT.

England vs Australia, The Ashes: Head-to-head

England and Australia have come across each other 356 times in the longest format of the game. Out of these many matches, 110 have been won by England, whereas the Aussies reigned supreme 150 times. The rest 96 matches have ended in a draw. When it comes to the head-to-head in the number of series won, here as well Australia has the edge. Aus have won 34 Ashes, which is two more than the amount that England has snared.

The Ashes 2023: How to catch the live action of England vs Australia series?