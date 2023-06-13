Virat Kohli Behind Joe Root, Steve Smith In Tests? Stats Reveal Worrying Numbers

Why you're here: The 2nd cycle of the ICC WTC recently concluded with Australia winning the title after dominating India who finished as runners-up for the second consecutive time after losing to New Zealand in the last cycle. Although India's achievement of reaching the final in back-to-back cycles is commendable, the team is likely to face criticism for not being able to clinch the title and claim the prestigious Test mace and failing to win any International trophy since 2013.

3 things you need to know

India lost to Australia by 209 runs

Indian batters failed to secure a single century in the WTC Final

Virat Kohli stats in the WTC 2021-23 are questionable

The presence of exceptional players in their lineup, both in Tests and limited-overs cricket, raises expectations for success. Virat Kohli, who is regarded as one of the finest batters in the game, did'nt had a dream run with the bat in the recently concluded WTC cycle.

The concerning stats for team India batting

A concerning statistic has emerged regarding Kohli's performance during the WTC 2021–23 cycle. In Tests involving India in this cycle, Indian batsmen have outperformed their counterparts in every batting position except for number 4. The gap in performance at this position is substantial enough to overshadow the gains made by the other batsmen in the top six.

Kohli typically occupies the number 4 spot in Test cricket, a position reserved for the best batter in the team. Players like Steve Smith (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Joe Root (England), and Babar Azam (Pakistan) also bat at this position for their respective teams. In the WTC Final against Australia, the failure of Indian batters, including Kohli, played a significant role in their defeat.

In the 2021–23 cycle, in Tests involving India, all the opening batters have performed better than their opponents at each position except for the main number 4 spot. The average for India's number 4 position is 31.96, compared to 45.58 for their opponents, creating a major difference of -13.62, which is an alarming situation for the team and the players. According to the stats, the former Indian captain played in 17 Tests during this cycle and hit 932 runs at an average of 32.13. The opposing team’s No. 4 scored a total of 1337 runs at an average of 49.51 in the same tests.

What are the stats of the other teams number 4 batters?

NAME MATCHES (2021-23 CYCLE) RUNS SCORED AVERAGE Joe Root 22 1915 53.19 Babar Azam 14 1527 61.08 Steve Smith 20 1407 52.11 Virat Kohli 17 932 32.13 Kane Williamson 7 752 75.20

Before the new Test season begins, India will be expecting for greater performances from its batsmen, notably Kohli. The former Indian captain will try to recover the form that once made him unbeatable and to live up to the lofty expectations he has set for himself.