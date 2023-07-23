'The Confidence Makes Him A Dangerous Player': Labuschagne On Mitchell Marsh's Performance

England and Australia are currently locking horns against each other in the fourth Test match of the Ashes 2023 series. Batting first, Australia were bowled out for 317 runs courtesy of Chris Woakes' five-wicket haul. England then put on 592 runs thanks to a 189-run knock from Zak Crawley. Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 99 off 81 balls. Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Ben Stokes scored a half-century each. Australia are currently batting in their second innings at score of 214/5. They were trailing by 61 runs when the umpires called stumps on Day 4. The visitors will now be looking for a draw when the match resumes for one final day.

3 things you need to know

Australia won the first two Ashes Tests to take a 2-0 lead in the series

England made a comeback in the third Test to reduce Australia's lead to 2-1

Mitchell Marsh will prove crucial in Australia's success in the 4th Test

Labuchagne heaps praise on Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh celebrates his century in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test.

Mitchell Marsh's exceptional resurgence in red-ball cricket during the ongoing Ashes series has been nothing short of remarkable. Despite being the last player selected for the tour, Marsh has now become an indispensable asset for the Australian team. He smashed a sensational century in the third Ashes Test but it ended up being in a losing cause.

Marsh's teammate Marnus Labuschagne has heaped praise on the batter, saying that the confidence he has in his game makes him a dangerous player.

"Seeing him bat, even in the one-dayers, and seeing him bat in the nets, and the confidence he has in his game at the moment, I definitely had no doubt when he came in (to the Test side) the way he was going to play," Labuschagne said.

"The confidence he has in his own game. He's got so much trust in the way he's playing. When it is like that, it makes you a dangerous player," he added.

In just four innings since joining the Ashes 2023 playing XI for Australia, Marsh has impressively scored 228 runs at an average of 76, outperforming all-rounder Cameron Green, who was given a go ahead for the series ahead of Marsh. Green has managed only 103 runs at 20.60.

Image: AP