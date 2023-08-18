'They Have To Play Matches': Ravi Shastri Involved In On-air Debate Over Rahul And Iyer

With the Asia Cup 2023 standing on the horizon, the pressing query that has emerged is, will KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer get the call-up for the tournament? Both have reportedly recovered from injuries and have also seen spending time in the nets. But are they ready to straightaway play at a crucial tournament without any competitive match practice, is the topic that fumed arguments between former chief selectors MSK Prasad, Sabdeep Patil, and ex-head coach of Team India Ravi Shastri.

3 things you need to know

Asia Cup is scheduled to start on August 30, 2023

India will take on Pakistan in the tournament

The team for the continental cup is yet to be announced

Will KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer get the call-up for Asia Cup 2023?

Ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the Asia Cup comes as a vital tournament. It will provide a real picture regarding where Team India stands before its big test. However, to get a reality check, a team with full force would be required. Hence, all the members who are likely to be a part of the World Cup squad could be made a part of the continental cup. The assertion is clear but it does not come without any dilemma.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are now cleared by the BCCI and are set to feature for Team India, but without considerable practice, it seems it might be too early and too big for the batsmen to straight-up get into the playing XI. While both are capable batsmen and most certainly will handle the No.4 and No.5 spots in the forthcoming World Cup, the idea of them being pushed to the mainstream right away does not land well among experts.

MSK Prasad, Sandeep Patil, and Ravi Shastri engage in a heated debate on live tv

MSK Prasad, Sandeep Patil, and Ravi Shastri indulged in a heated exchange on this topic, on live tv. Speaking at Star-sports, the three made valuable arguments and based on what they said, one could not deduce what's right and what's not. Here's how the conversation went.

MSK Prasad: What if KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are fit

Ravi Shastri: They have to play some matches, give them some matches before the Asia Cup.

MSK Prasad: Okay, let's say they are found fit after playing matches.

Ravi Shastri: Where will they play? Asia Cup will start in a couple of weeks.

MSK Prasad: I have seen KL Rahul play at the NCA. He looks fit. He might end up in the squad.

Sandeep Patil: Playing in the nets and playing in a match is different.

MSK Prasad: They have already organized two matches for him Sandy bhai.

Sandeep Patil: But were the competitive matches? Playing friendly matches and scoring runs is easy.

Ravi Shastri: Injuries happen and you have to be very careful. You try to rush just with Bumrah. Not once, not twice, three times, I mean and he's been sitting out for 14 months now.

In the end, they could not zero in on whether to include Rahul and Iyer in the Asia Cup squad or not. Nevertheless, unanimity was reached on the names of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and the youngster to watch out for, Tilak Varma. While experts gave their judgment, the final verdict will be made by Ajit Agarkar's chief selection committee.