Not Chahal Or Kuldeep, Former Selector Urges BCCI To Go With Veteran Spinner In Asia Cup

With less than two weeks remaining before the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is soon going to come up with a 15-member squad that will fight for the continental cup. As the tournament will be closely followed by ICC ODI World Cup 2023, therefore it is expected that the Asia Cup team will likely resemble with potential world cup squad. While names like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shubman Gill, will certainly feature in the draft, inferences regarding other members could also be made. However, in what might emerge as an unexpected move, if it happens, a former chief selector has suggested the name of a veteran spin wizard for the upcoming Asia Cup and CWC 2023.

3 things you need to know

Asia Cup is scheduled to start on August 30, 2023

The team for the tournament is set to be announced soon

Winning Asia Cup 2023 could prove to be a major boost for Team India before World Cup 2023

MSK Prasad proposes the name of R Ashwin for Asia Cup and CWC 2023

MSK Prasad who called the shots for Team India from 2016 to 2020, has proposed the name of Ravichandran Ashwin for the Asia Cup and the 50-over mayhem that will follow. According to Prasad, Ashwin is a force to reckon with in Asia and should be considered for the upcoming marquee tournaments. Prasad further dwelled in the conversation with Star Sports that Ashwin is in the best state of mind right now, and can win India matches singlehandedly.

"I still fancy Ravichandran Ashwin. You are playing in Asian conditions, and I think he is one guy who might be very handy with so many left-handers in the opposition right now. Australia is filled with left-handers, we have seen that. Ashwin will be useful because he is also in the best state of mind. He can be handy, especially when you are playing in Sri Lanka and India," Prasad said.

Ashwin isn't new to ODI format

While he is seemingly not in the scheme of things, Ashwin last played an ODI in 2022, against South Africa at Boland Park. So, his return to the ODI squad might now force eyeballs to roll as his T20 return had made. Ashwin got the call-up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 (played in 2021) based on his IPL performance. The re-entry into the side took place after 2017, which left many experts and fans befuddled at the time. Ashwin has decent stats to showcase when it comes to ODIs. The veteran spinner has played 113 ODIs for Team India and has taken 151 scalps so far.