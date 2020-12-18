The Hundred's Promotions Likely To Begin In Jan 2021 After UK Produces COVID-19 Vaccine

When it was announced that England cricket plans to introduce 'The Hundred' competition, fans were intrigued regarding the new format of the tournament. The event is finally slated to take place in July. The participating teams have already begun finalizing their players for the season, with the England and Wales Cricket Board gearing up for the highly anticipated event.

Preparations for 'The Hundred' to start after the UK produces COVID-19 vaccine?

The inaugural edition of the competition was scheduled to be held in 2020. However, ECB had to alter their plans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, fans will be delighted as the board looks to organize the competition next year after facilitating the need to monitor the coronavirus situation in the nation before launching the competition.

As confirmed by Minister Nadhim Zahawi, close to 1,40,000 people have already been vaccinated by the government. With the officials striving to vaccinate the citizens, the England board will be eying to begin their promotional campaigns in a full-fledged manner once the situation gets under control in the region.

As far as the tournament is concerned, the contracts of all the players who were signed for the league were cancelled by the board last year. They plan to go ahead with a fresh draft for the upcoming season for the men's tournament in February. The promotional campaigns for 'The Hundred' are also likely to begin early next year with several brands already announcing their partnership with the competition.

Jofra Archer to play for Southern Brave team

Southern Brave recently announced the players they have retained for the competition. Jofra Archer has been confirmed to play for the side. Several high-profile players are expected to take part in the opening season. With a totally new format coming up, an entertaining competition is on the cards.

England stars @Anya_shrubsole @Danni_Wyatt @daws128 @CJordan and James Vince are among 13 Southern Brave signings for The Hundred.



Read more 👇 — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) December 17, 2020

The Hundred will challenge the likes of IPL 2021 and BBL 2020 in terms of popularity. While the IPL 2021 is set to be the most lucrative league for cricketers in the coming year because of the money involved, the Hundred holds a chance to add novelty to the sport of cricket. A lot of new rules were introduced in the BBL 2020, however, The Hundred will also introduce its own set of protocols. The participating teams will play 100 balls each, with each over consisting of five balls instead of six. Shane Warne, who was roped in as the coach for Lord's Hundred team had also invited former India captain MS Dhoni for playing in the league.

