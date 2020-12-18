UAE To Host Ireland In Historic 4-match ODI Series In 2021 Thanks To THIS Indian Company

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that the UAE Men's cricket team will play Ireland in a four-match ODI series in January next year. This announcement comes in light of the board's successful hosting of the Dream11 Emirates D20 League, which will end on December 24. While the UAE are associate members of the ICC, Ireland were granted full member status in June 2017. The two teams last faced off at the T20 World Cup qualifiers in 2019 and the UAE won the match by 5 wickets.

We are VERY EXCITED about THIS 👇 🇦🇪 v 🇮🇪. Stay tuned for more information ⏳ @Irelandcricket https://t.co/IMTGtDRK8R pic.twitter.com/dMUV88uneH — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) December 17, 2020

United Arab Emirates vs Ireland 2021 series announced

According to the ECB press release, the proposed UAE vs Ireland matches will take place on January 8, 10, 12 and 14, 2021 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The games will be streamed by the ECB's joint partner ITW Consulting who have been associated with some of the biggest cricketing events in the world including the IPL, the ICC World Cup and multiple bilateral series for India. Talking about the series, Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board said -

"We are thrilled to be in a position to announce this fixture against ICC Full Member Ireland. Collectively, our management teams have been working tirelessly to bring this series to fruition in Abu Dhabi, and one we extend our sincere gratitude to all involved. We are extremely thankful to Cricket Ireland for their commitment to this series and to Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the UAE authorities for supporting this tournament".

The Emirates cricket board's current venture, the Emirates D20 League is being held with the partnership of Dream11 and under the guidance of ITW. All the Emirates D20 matches can be streamed on Dream11's partner app, FanCode. The live streaming and sponsorship deals for the proposed UAE vs Ireland four-match series meanwhile will be handled by ITW Consulting, a global consulting and management agency with expertise in international cricket rights and sports media. The India-based company also secured the ground rights and jersey sponsorship rights for the Ireland Cricket team.

Emirates Cricket Board announce central contracts for 2021

In their bid to apply for full-member status at the ICC, the UAE Cricket Board, along with the Emirates Cricket Selection Committee have also officially announced 20 Men's players who have been awarded central contracts with the Board. Of these 20, 10 players will hold full-time contracts and 10 players retained on part-time contracts, all for a one-year period.

The players named on Emirates Cricket's central contract roster are Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammad Usman, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Boota, Sultan Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad and Zawar Farid - who have all been awarded full-time contracts. Meanwhile, Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Tandon, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hamid, Matti Ullah, Fahad Nawaz and Sanchit Sharma have been named in the part-time squad for the UAE.

