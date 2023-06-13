'The Idea Should Be Long-term': Ex-selector Suggests India To Look Past Two Senior Players

Why you're reading this: The Indian cricket team yet again failed to deliver on a big stage of an ICC event and lost to Australia in the ultimate Test played at the Kennington Oval, London. Indian batters like Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and others failed to perform on the big stage and the team was yet again unable to end its winless drought in ICC tournaments.

Team India lost to Australia in the WTC 2023 Final

Australia defeated India by a margin of 209 runs

India won their last ICC trophy back in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni

Indian batsmen fail yet again in WTC 2023 Final

The Australian team put up a stellar show in the WTC 2023 Final vs Team India which was also one of the major reasons for their first-ever World Test Championship win. The Indian batsman flopped yet again under pressure and was not able to perform as per their stature. The team was hoping for big performances from skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli but no one other than Ajinkya Rahane was able to stay at the crease for long and got out cheaply.

There shall be a blend of youth and experience: Devang Gandhi

Indian cricket has a loads of talent in their domestic circuit and they just need to be mentored properly. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, and many others have been performing brilliantly in domestic cricket and the IPL. Former Team India selector Devang Gandhi believes that there shall be a blend of youth and experience in the team and also heaped praise for young opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal.

You need to strike a balance. Selection is a process of elimination but you need that blend of youth and experience. The idea should be long-term and you have to look at two- year cycle now. I believe Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready for international cricket. He has scored double hundreds in Ranji, Irani, and Duleep Trophy. Looks solid in terms of temperament and could be groomed while being given enough chances to grow. Look, Umesh is at the business end of his career but with no A tour program, you don't know who all are ready. There was a time we had Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Mohammed Siraj, and Navdeep Saini ready through consistent A tours and shadow series. "Now you don't know. I presume the only form bowler is Mukesh Kumar but he is a seamer and not an express pacer. Now you don't know. I presume the only form bowler is Mukesh Kumar but he is a seamer and not an express pacer. The problem is that you give a West Indies Test series to Pujara and if he scores, you have got to persist with him for one more year as there are no Tests after this till December. So do you do that or straightaway get a youngster and get him ready for bigger battles?

The Indian cricket team now will be looking to regroup after the loss of the WTC Final and will take on West Indies in their upcoming challenge. The team will play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is in the Caribbean starting from July 12. The team management might rest stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya might be assigned with the responsibility of leading the team once more in the white ball format.