'The Indian Team Might Be Concerned About...': Ex-pacer Drops Truth Bombs On Shubman Gill

Indian cricket team batter Shubman Gill has not been in the best of forms on the current West Indies tour and constantly got out for low scores. Gill came into the IND vs WI 2023 series after a blazing performance in the Indian Premier League 2023, has not stood up to the expectations, and got out cheaply in almost every match.

Shubman Gill was the leading run-scorer during IPL 2023 and scored 890 runs in 17 matches

Gill also scored an ODI double hundred against New Zealand earlier this year

Shubman Gill has scored most of his runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad this year

RP Singh gives a brutal reality check to Shubman Gill

Former Indian cricket team pacer RP Singh has badly slammed Team India opener Shubman Gill over his dismal form in international cricket currently and has said that he has been quiet for a while now. Gill has only scored 16 runs in the first three T20I matches against Windies. While speaking on Jio Cinema Singh said:

I think the Indian team might be concerned about Shubman Gill already because he hasn’t managed to score big for quite a long time. He has not done well against the left-arm spinners on a few occasions, too.

RP Singh further said that Shubman Gill should be able to play on different surfaces and also not expect the same sub-continent pitches. The Indian team has backed Shubman in the fourth T20I match in Lauderhill and will open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal.

RP Singh added:

The pitches are a bit challenging, no doubt, but if you’re playing at the international level, you’ll encounter different types of surfaces. It’s not like Indian pitches will always be the same, allowing you to play big shots through the line. But I feel the Indian team has decided that Shubman (Gill) will be opening the innings with Rohit Sharma in future.

West Indies is currently ahead in the IND vs WI T20I series and leads the series by 2-1. The Indian team will aim to level the series in Florida, US, and later try to win the series at the same venue on August 13, 2023.