WATCH VIDEO: Lord's Erupts With Joy As Ben Stokes Slams Hundred In 2nd Ashes 2023 Test

Australia got the better of England in a closely contested match at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Despite Ben Stokes' onslaught on the Australian bowlers Australia now have remained in contention for a 5-0 whitewash of the Three Lions on their home ground. The third Test is scheduled to take place in Headingley from 6th July.

3 things you need to know

England need to secure the series in a bid to reclaim the Ashes trophy

A 2-2 draw would be enough for Australia to retain the Ashes

This was Ben Stokes' 13th Test century

Ben Stokes brought sheer joy with his century against Australia

In a match where the top order tumbled like a pack of cards, Ben Stokes kept his nerve and constantly pushed in hope for a miracle. He did come close as England at some point looked to be on course towards a famous victory.

Following the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow, Stokes started hitting all over the ground and lodged three massive sixes of Cameron Green to record his century at the mecca of cricket. The Lord's crowd celebrated his century with a vociferous cheer but Stokes knew the job is still half done. He continued to punish the bowlers but a moment of lapse cost him his wicket as Josh Hazlewood dismissed him for 155.

The rest of the lower order fell like a pack of cards and it was only a matter of time before the final batsman was sent to the pavilion.

Jonny Bairstow controversy mirred the second Test

It would be massive for the Three Lions to come back from this juncture but it remains to be seen whether they can match up the Australia's standards who have been brilliant throughout this series. However there were controversies regarding the manner Jonny Bairstow got out and the England captain made it clear he wouldn't have used that trick if it was up to him.

It did prove to be a majestic moment as England lost to Australia by 43 runs and the scenario could have been different had he been at the crease with his skipper.