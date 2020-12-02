'The Team Needed That Kind Of A Boost', Says Virat Kohli After India's Consolation Win

Indian skipper Virat Kohli finally had something to cheer about after India's 13-run win over Australia in the third and final ODI at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday. He hailed the team's clinical performance after the visitors avoided a whitewash and managed to register a consolation win.

'We were clinical': Virat Kohli

"We were put under the pump in the first half and in the second half of Australia's innings. Shubman and others coming in, it brings in a bit of freshness. I think the pitch was much better for the bowlers. So the confidence levels go up. Playing international cricket for so long, that's the challenge you face and those are the kind of comebacks you make. We were clinical with the ball and in the field. Happy with the performance and hopefully we take the momentum forward. I would have liked to go on for a bit longer, but it was a great partnership between Pandya and Jadeja. The team needed that kind of a boost. That's needed when you play a team like Australia", said Kohli during the post-match interview.

India have the last laugh

The Men In Blue needed to salvage pride after already having lost the ODI series. The coin landed in Kohli's favour and he had no hesitation in batting first in this dead-rubber contest. However, at 152/5, it seemed that the Aussies would restrict the Indians to a manageable total but the middle-order duo of Hardik Pandya (92*) and Ravindra Jadeja (66*) had other ideas as they added a 150-run stand for the sixth-wicket that helped the Men In Blue breach the 300-run mark which looked difficult at one stage. In the end, India finished their innings at 302/5 in their 50 overs.

In reply, the hosts lost the prized wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith as they were reduced to 56/2 and that is when skipper Aaron Finch decided to play a counter-attacking knock before he was outfoxed by Ravindra Jadeja for 75.

Even though Moises Henriques and Cameron Green and wicket-keeper batsman Alex Cary could not convert their good starts into impactful knocks, Glenn Maxwell gave India a scare with his power-hitting skills. The explosive middle-order batsman played a game-changing innings to near perfection with a 38-ball 59 at a strike rate of 155.26 including three boundaries and four maximums. When it appeared as if he would single-handedly take the game away from the visitors, he was done by a picture-perfect yorker from Jasprit Bumrah with the hosts still needing 35 from 33 deliveries.

In the end, India managed a consolation win by 13 runs by bowling out the Aussies for 289 in the final over.

