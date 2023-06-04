'Their tactics might change': Labuschagne opens up on facing Ashwin-Jadeja in WTC final

With just three days left before the start of the WTC final, the pre-match period where experts and players express their thoughts on the impending clash is currently operational. Both the Indian as well as Australian players are geared up for the encounter, and pictures of net sessions have been quite evident of that. Marnus Labuschagne, who is a key figure in Australia's batting lineup gives his take on facing Indian bowlers in the upcoming World Test Championship Final.

Earlier in the year when Australia toured India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja was seen as the determinative factor and indeed it turned out to be the case as the series progressed. However, fast-forward three months the India vs Australia Test match is again set for action but now the attention is more towards seamers rather than spinners. What changed in the duration? The venue and the stage, of course.

Labushagne opens up on facing Ashwin-Jadeja in WTC final

Marnus Labuschagne, who is one of the foremost players in the Australian squad has commented on India's bowling department ahead of the WTC final. The Aussie batter is of the view that The Oval would have more bounce than the tracks in India and considering that Ashwin and Jadeja might change their tactics. Labuschagne also factored in how lethal Indian seamers could be with the Dukes ball.

"There's probably a bit more bounce here in England than in India. So probably just need to factor that into how they bowl. Ashwin's tactics might change a little bit, Jadeja's tactics might change a little bit, so just adjusting to those on the fly out there, what they're going to try and do, making sure you're nice and aware out there," he said.

"We've played two of India's main seamers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, who are going to play, at least three actually if Umesh Yadav plays as well, two months ago. In terms of seeing and knowing their actions and what they do, we're pretty clear on that. Obviously with the Dukes ball in hand, they'll be able to showcase their skills a lot more," he added.