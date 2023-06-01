Ravindra Jadeja Leads With IPL Trophy As CSK Squad Recreates Viral Instagram Reel; Watch

Chennai Super Kings can be seen recreating a viral Instagram reel that has been taking social media by storm off later. During the Indian Premier League 2023, several cricketers, including the likes of Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan, among others were seen putting out their versions of the ‘All eyes on me’ reel. However, the video shared by CSK has garnered the maximum attention as it also features the prestigious IPL 2023 trophy.

The video started with Ravindra Jadeja walking inside a room with the IPL 2023 title in his hands. As the Chennai Suoer Kings players already took their position, Jadeja kept the trophy in front of them and proceeded to pose for the video. Here’s a look at CSK’s version of the viral ‘All eyes on me’ reel.

Ishan Kishan, alongside his Mumbai Indians teammates, Rohit Sharma, Nehal Wadhera, Tilak Verma, Ramandeep Singh and others were the first of the IPL stars to put out their version of the reel last month. It was followed by Shikhar Dhawan and his Punjab Kings mates recreating the reel in the mountains of Dharamshala. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel Ahmed also put out his version of the reel on his Instagram stories towards the end of IPL 2023.

Chennai Super Kings beat GT to lift IPL 2023 title; As it happened

Earlier on Monday night, Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final to lift the prestigious IPL title for the fifth time. Jadeja took the team through to a thrilling finish by hammering a six and a four off the last two deliveries of the game. With the win, CSK equaled MI’s tally of winning the maximum of five IPL titles.

The win held great importance for the Chennai-based franchise as they finished ninth in the IPL standings last year. However, making the most of the resources they had for IPL 2023, MS Dhoni yet again proved his mettle as a captain. Courtesy of their fighting spirit, they managed to trounce a team of GT’s caliber in the high-octane summit clash.

Last season’s winners Gujarat Titans looked to be the most complete squad on paper ahead of the IPL 2023 and they managed to leave up to the expectations with their show during the league stage. The Hardik Pandya-led side topped the IPL 2023 points table with 20 points and was the first team to enter the playoffs. However, making their 10th appearance in the IPL 2023 final, CSK went on to defeat GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.