'There is going to be emotion': Cummins shares his thoughts on fierce rivalry vs England

Why you're reading this: On the back of their World Test Championship title, Australia face England in a five-match Ashes series. The Aussies tamed down the Indian side by 209 runs, which would be a massive boost for them. After conquering the WTC for the first time, the Aussies will now look to stamp their authority on English soil in the next few weeks.

3 things you need to know

Australia became the only team to claim all ICC men's trophies

England has won 11 out of 13 tests since they adopted the 'Bazball' strategy

Australia is the current holder of the Ashes

Australian skipper Pat Cummins lays down how they will approach the Ashes 2023

England cricket team's new exciting approach earned them massive accolades from around the globe and they would test their opponents with a similar of approach as it seems. Australia is a force to be reckoned with, but skipper Pat Cummins made it clear that they were only concentrating on their game. "Our team is pretty chilled out there. We are quite a confident bunch but not overly loud or in your face. I think you have seen our personality reflected out on the field.

"I am sure there is going to be emotion at times but I would be surprised if that bubbled over like maybe it has in the past.

Apart from the 'Bazball' approach, there could be pressure on Australians, but Cummins insisted he won't have any reservations if some batsman takes 200 balls to reach his century.

"We are big on playing what's in front of you. Some of our batters might take 200 balls to get a hundred, which is absolutely fine. There are no big conversations around that except to go out and bat how you want to bat. That has worked over the last couple of years."

He further added, "You have an eye on the opposition and some planning but we have been amazing over the last 20 Test matches. You have seen a pretty similar style and we don't want to lose sight of that."