'There's One Thing Called Match Fitness': Ravi Shastri Refuses To Give Verdict On Bumrah

The Indian cricket team, after a disappointing loss against West Indies in the fifth T20I match, will take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series. Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is making a comeback in the side after a gap of close to 11 months will lead the side on the tour. The IND vs IRE T20I series will begin from August 18, 2023, at The Village cricket ground in Dublin.

3 things you need to know

Jasprit Bumrah played his last international match against Australia in September 2022

The IND vs IRE T20I series will be a part of the Indian team's preparations for the T20 World Cup 2024

The T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to take place in June 2024

Ravi Shastri gives his take on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri during a discussion on Star Sports said that he can only give a verdict on Jasprit Bumrah's availability when he will watch him play. Bumrah, underwent back surgery in March this year and also missed the Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, IPL 2023, and also the WTC 2023 Final due to his injury. However, the BCCI has given the pacer enough time to recover from his injury. Shastri said:

You will only know if he is fully fit when you see him playing in matches. That's when you get a fair idea. No amount of bowling in the nets is going to tell you how fit a player is. There's one thing called net fitness, and there's one thing called match fitness. So these three games become very important for Jasprit. He is captaining the side, so he will know exactly how to use himself there, and it will give you a fair idea. And to be fair, the whole world is waiting for him because he is one of those kind of bowlers who rose to the pinnacle so quickly with some brilliant performances.

Ravi Shastri's feedback about the Indian pace attack in the ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri also spoke about the Indian pace-bowling attack in the ODI World Cup 2023. Bumrah will be back with his duty to lead the Indian bowling attack in the upcoming ODI tournament, which is also a very big boost for the team ahead of the major ICC event.

So, now you start with the pacers because, for me, the pacers are important. If you need four over there, you already have one all-rounder (Pandya). So, if Bumrah is fit, he walks in. Shami walks in – that's two. You've got Siraj as a backup, and if needed, Shardul can be there. Shardul has done well in the West Indies one-day game; he can be a backup. And then you have room for one more.

The Indian cricket team will be playing the Asia Cup 2023 ahead of the ODI World Cup and will have all the chances to test their squad against quality teams like Pakistan and Sri Lanka.